Why is Jimmy Butler being sued? Lawsuit against Warriors' star over property damage explored

Leading up to the NBA trade deadline, Jimmy Butler parted ways with the Miami Heat and joined the Golden State Warriors. According to a new lawsuit reported by local Miami-based news outlet WPLG Local 10, which was filed by Butler's former landlord, the NBA star allegedly left things in a state of disarray.

In addition to the fact that the landlord is suing Butler for property damage, the suit also claims that Butler stayed two months past the date his lease expired in August. According to the lease agreement, if Butler stayed beyond the expiration date, he would owe double the monthly rent, a total of $130,000.

Jimmy Butler allegedly didn't pay the extra rent, and on top of that, he reportedly caused $125,000 worth of property damage in the form of mold issues, drywall damage and damage to the flooring.

On top of that, he is accused of not maintaining the pool at the residence and leaving it with a broken HVAC system, but that isn't all. Allegedly, Jimmy Butler also changed the locks at the place and denied the property owner access to inspections, all of which are detailed in the suit.

Because of the damages and the unpaid rent, the company Butler leased the property from is suing him for $257,000.

Warriors star Jimmy Butler is also in the midst of taking his baby mama to court

While Jimmy Butler notably maintains a private life, another aspect of his personal life became public earlier this year when it came out that he was taking Kaitlin Nowak to court over child support.

The couple have three children together, and until January, their child support agreement details were confidential. However, in January, Butler and his team requested that a judge deny Nowak's petition for a nanny, which would cost $10,000 per month.

Because he filed the request, the child support agreement was made public, revealing that Jimmy Butler pays Nowak $55,000 every month in child support. Because of that, he and his legal team took Nowak to court to find out where the child support money goes if she needs additional money for a nanny. The suit stated:

“It must be pointed out that the Father and Mother were never married. Mother is not entitled to live as if she is married to a National Basketball Association (NBA) player."

"Mother is unemployed and refuses to seek employment. With one child in preschool and Father exercising equal timesharing with the older children, there is no legitimate reason for Mother to insist both on a nanny and that Father pay for that nanny.”

Since the initial reports about the situation in January, there have been no further details; however, between this legal battle and the new suit filed against him by his former landlord, it sounds like Butler's legal team is hard at work.

