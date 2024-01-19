Why is Lu Dort not playing tonight against the Utah Jazz? Latest update on Thunder's defensive stopper (January 18, 2024)

The OKC Thunder will be without guard Lu Dort against the Utah Jazz on Thursday night. Dort, who has been ruled out on the injury list because of a non-COVID illness, has only missed one game, also against the Jazz on Dec. 11, this season.

The former Arizona State Sun Devil played in the Thunder's 128-117 loss to the LA Clippers on Tuesday. He played 33 minutes with a team-high 19 points on 6-for-10 shooting, including 5 of 8 from beyond the arc (62.5%). He had a net minus-15 rating.

Lu Dort injury update: Will he play tonight against the Utah Jazz?

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

The OKC Thunder have added Lu Dort to their injury list, and he will miss his second game of the season due to a non-COVID illness.

Forward Ousmane Dieng, center Olivier Sarr and forward Davis Bertans are also on the injury list for the same reason.

Expand Tweet

Dort has averaged 11.3 points, 3.9 rebounds and 1.4 assists with 0.8 steals in 39 games, all starts. The Thunder will look to replace Dort's production with guys like Isaiah Joe, Aaron Wiggins and Carson Wallace, as they are expected to play more minutes on Thursday night.

When will Lu Dort return?

Lu Dort reportedly had been feeling "iffy" since Wednesday, which made his status questionable, and he was ruled out hours before the game.

Depending on the severity of the illness, Dort could be re-evaluated and return for the game against the Minnesota Timberwolves on Saturday.

Dort's 39 games played is second on the team, only behind Chet Holmgren, Cason Wallace and Isaiah Joe, with 40 games.

How to watch OKC Thunder vs. Utah Jazz?

The game will be available for broadcast on the home TV channel KJZZ and Bally Sports Oklahoma on the away TV channel. Tipoff is at 9 p.m. ET at the Delta Center in Salt Lake City, Utah.

Fubo TV and NBA League Pass also provide live-streaming services with a free trial worth a week's access to NBA TV for all games.

The Thunder (27-13) will try to get back in the winning column after losing back-to-back games, while the Jazz (22-20) will look to continue their hot streak. Utah has won 12 of its last 14 games, including the past six games in a row.

Check out all NBA Trade Deadline 2024 deals here as big moves are made!