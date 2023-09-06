Why did Luka Doncic not play the last 5 minutes of Slovenia v Canada?

Luka Doncic and Slovenia made it to the quarterfinals of the FIBA World Cup, but their run could be coming to an end. While they were in a neck-and-neck matchup with Canada, they managed to take a commanding lead.

Part of why Canada was able to pull away from Slovenia is because they didn't have the services of Luka Doncic. After getting into a scuffle with Dillon Brooks, the Dallas Mavericks star was assesed his second technical foul and ejected from the game.

Before getting ejected, Doncic was in the midst of another stellar performance. In 29 minutes of action, he had 26 points, four rebounds, five assists and two steals. However, his production was canceled out by Canada's top performer.

OKC Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander has been a star for Canada in the FIBA World Cup. His stellar run continued in the quarter-final matchup against Slovenia. SGA finished the game with 31 points, 10 rebounds and four assists.

With this win, Canada now advances to the semifinals where they will face off against Nikola Jovic and Serbia.

Following this loss, Slovenia now no longer has a chance of competing for a medal in the FIBA World Cup. On top of that, Doncic's incredible run in the tournament will not be overshadowed by his ejection in the quarterfinals.

Slovenia will not be competing in the classification games going forward. Next up on their schedule is a meeting with Lithuania.

Luka Doncic has always had a problem with ejections

While there is no denying Luka Doncic is a generational talent, the All-Star guard has his flaws. One of his biggest is his constant arguing with officials.

Since entering the NBA, Doncic has always been getting caught up in arguments with referees. Last season, he was among the league-leaders in technical fouls.

In 2023, only two players got more techs than Doncic. Ironically, one of those players was Dillion Brooks, who was also ejected in this World Cup matchup. Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green led the entire league with 21. Doncic was not far behind him with 17.

This has become a bad habit for Doncic, and one he needs to rectify moving forward. It could end up costing the Dallas Mavericks a big game like it did for Slovenia.