Why did NBA fine Taylor Jenkins $25,000? Revisiting Grizzlies HC's explosive NSFW interview 

Memphis Grizzlies head coach Taylor Jenkins has been issued a $25,000 fine by the NBA. Jenkins got in trouble because of an explosive interview he gave after the Grizzlies' 127-121 NBA In-Season tournament loss to the Utah Jazz on Friday.

The Grizzlies recorded their eighth loss of the year as a result. They dropped to a dismal 1-8 start. Jenkins fired away at the referees first thing once his post-game media session began. He brought up several issues with the officiating, including reigning DPOY Jaren Jackson Jr.'s ejection.

"Saddle up. One of the most poorly officiated games I’ve ever seen. Record it, I’m fine with it. F*cking atrocious," Taylor Jenkins said.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"Twenty-nine free throws to 13 ... Our team is competing their asses off — competing their asses off. And this is what happens? The interactions right now with the officials? Complete disrespect."

"He (Jaren Jackson) is one of the most professional players in this league and he gets a double technical foul. The excuse I get is that he’s charging at an official. It’s called de-escalation," Taylor Jenkins added.

Expand Tweet

The NBA has fined Jenkins for public criticism of the officials. Players and coaches have been fined, so this wasn't a new instance. It's been a recurring theme, especially after games where there has been an alleged unwarranted ejection or free throw disparity. In the Grizzlies' game vs. the Jazz, both instances occurred.

Taylor Jenkins facing heat after Grizzlies' shambolic start

The NBA has fined Jenkins for public criticism of the officials. Players and coaches have been fined before, so this wasn't a new instance. It's been a recurring theme, especially after games where there has been an alleged unwarranted ejection or free throw disparity. In the Grizzlies' game vs. the Jazz, both instances occurred.

Memphis lost Jaren Jackson Jr. to an ejection in the third quarter. He issued a double technical after he didn't get the whistle, despite evidently getting smacked on his arm multiple times under the rim. Jackson charged over the referee and issued back-to-back techs for overreaction.

The Grizzlies were down by double digits already, trying to find their way back into the contest. However, the double tech damaged their hopes of doing so further. The team's frustration was evident as a refereeing blunder was the last thing they needed amid their massive struggle to get back into the game.

Taylor Jenkins, who has displayed a calm demeanor in general, losing his composure wasn't surprising. The Grizzlies are potentially staring at the possibility of finishing in the lottery after two highly successful regular seasons.