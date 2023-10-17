Why is OKC Thunder waiving Kevin Porter Jr.? Exploring reasons behind shocking move

Kevin Porter Jr. has continued to find himself at the center of controversy this week, amid ongoing legal problems. With one of the assault charges against the NBA player dropped, many believed that he was out of trouble. However, that isn't the case. With two charges still remaining for the assault on his girlfriend, Porter Jr. was traded to the OKC Thunder in exchange for Victor Oladipo and Jeremiah Robinson-Earl.

Immediately, the OKC Thunder reportedly waived Porter Jr., making two second-round draft picks their only acquisition from the trade. While many NBA fans have wondered 'Why are the OKC Thunder waiving Kevin Porter Jr?' the answer to that question is two-fold.

On one hand, the OKC Thunder are probably waiving Porter Jr. because of the ongoing legal case against him. With the charge of 'strangulation in the second degree' and 'assault in the third degree' still remaining, Porter Jr. could face several years in prison.

On the other hand, prior to the trade, the OKC Thunder had 21 men on their roster. Given that they're working toward entering the season with a slimmed down roster, trading two players away in Oladipo (who is currently injured) and Jeremiah Robinson-Earl, and the move to waive Porter Jr. trims their roster.

Looking at what the future may hold for Kevin Porter Jr. amid ongoing legal battles

With the recent move by the OKC Thunder to waive Kevin Porter Jr., the standout now finds himself as a free agent. Although he could still wind up signing with a team in the future, that will largely come down to how things play out in court.

As fans and analysts continue to put pressure on teams and the NBA to come down harder on players accused of domestic violence, Porter Jr.'s future is uncertain. Currently, he has not pled guilty to the two charges. He is due in court on Nov. 27.

Should he plead guilty, or end up facing prison time, it's safe to say that his NBA career will likely come to an end. Of course, with the Thunder's decision to waive him, he could also sign with another team in the meantime.

Given the charges against him, interested teams will likely hold off on making Kevin Porter Jr. a contract offer to see how things play out next month.