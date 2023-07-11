Why was a police warrant issued for Ja Morant's best friend Davonte Pack? Allegations explored

Ja Morant’s troubles associated with best friend Davonte Pack may not likely go away anytime soon. The Memphis Grizzlies star unfollowed his former AAU teammate on social media platforms after another gun-toting incident with Pack in May.

“G12,” however, can’t get away quickly enough from Pack. News Action 5 came out with this report:

“An arrest warrant has been issued for Davonte Pack in connection to a basketball beatdown at the home of the Grizzlies superstar last summer.

“Morant and Pack are both accused of assaulting the now-18-year-old Joshua Holloway during a pick-up game last summer at Morant’s house in Eads, Tennessee. In September 2022, the teen filed a lawsuit against the pair.

“Records show the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office (SCSO) obtained a warrant for 24-year-old Pack’s arrest stemming from the altercation.

Action News 5 @WMCActionNews5 An arrest warrant has been issued for Davonte Pack in connection to a basketball beatdown at the home of the Grizzlies superstar last summer. tinyurl.com/2dkpgn45 An arrest warrant has been issued for Davonte Pack in connection to a basketball beatdown at the home of the Grizzlies superstar last summer. tinyurl.com/2dkpgn45 https://t.co/Cjd9eEd9OZ

On Monday, Ja Morant’s counsel tried to have the case dismissed, claiming that the basketball superstar acted in self-defense.

Rebecca Adelman, Holloway’s attorney, had this to say about the latest move from Morant’s legal team:

"We believe that the ‘Stand Your Ground’ statute doesn’t apply because it’s been waived. But more importantly, we believe that the ‘Stand Your Ground’ law is in direct conflict with Mr. Holloway’s right to a trial by jury."

Morant’s camp is expected to be back on Wednesday to continue their work of having the case dismissed.

No reports have come out yet if Davonte Pack is already in police custody.

Here's the full News Action 5 report

Ja Morant and Davonte Pack have been together in most of the off-court issues hounding the Memphis Grizzlies superstar

Last season, the Davonte Pack, Tee Morant, Ja’s father, and some Indiana Pacers players were involved in an altercation. Pack was eventually led out of the FedEx Forum.

Ja Morant didn’t like the Memphis Grizzlies’ move, particularly after it was announced that his friend has been banned from home games for a year.

Ja Morant @JaMorant twitter.com/ColinzCody/sta… Colin Cody @ColinzCody Prior to the Raptors and Grizz game, Taylor Jenkins comments on the report from the Athletic concerning associates of Ja Morant following a verbal altercation with the Indiana Pacers on Jan.29th Prior to the Raptors and Grizz game, Taylor Jenkins comments on the report from the Athletic concerning associates of Ja Morant following a verbal altercation with the Indiana Pacers on Jan.29th https://t.co/UTub55xNZ1 did a investigation seen they were cappin . still let a article come out to paint this negative image on me & my fam . & banned my brother from home games for a year . unbelievable did a investigation seen they were cappin . still let a article come out to paint this negative image on me & my fam . & banned my brother from home games for a year . unbelievable 😂 twitter.com/ColinzCody/sta…

After the said Grizzlies-Pacers match, Morant and company, who were riding an SUV pulled up on the Pacers’ bus. Reports surfaced that someone with a red laser pointed it at the visiting team’s vehicle.

Morant and Pack were also together when they got involved in a dustup with a mall security guard. “G12” was also with his longtime friend when the second gun-toting incident was captured on IG Live.

Vincent Goodwill @VinceGoodwill 25 game suspension for Ja Morant, coupled with this strong statement from NBA commissioner Adam Silver 25 game suspension for Ja Morant, coupled with this strong statement from NBA commissioner Adam Silver https://t.co/Ur3unecoJK

Ja Morant's repeat gun-flexing incident forced NBA Commissioner Adam Silver to suspend him for 25 games starting the 2023-24 season. Silver suspended the two-time All-Star in March for his first offense.

