"Why Rich is sitting between Bron and Savannah" - LeBron James catching Super Bowl LVIII from private box has NBA fans chirping

LeBron James and Draymond Green have developed a strong relationship off the NBA courts. Despite their rivalries, both have bonded over something more than basketball. They share the same agent, Rich Paul from Klutch Sports.

The LA Lakers star and the Golden State Warriors star attended Super Bowl LVIII between the Kansas City Chefs and the San Fransisco 49ers on Sunday. They were also accompanied by their agent Paul. Hoop Central’s X posted a picture of the trio attending the game.

All three were in the VIP private box watching the game. Given the amount of controversy Green has been surrounded with recently, reactions from fans on social media were inevitable. NBA fans on X had some hilarious reactions to the picture.

Alluding to an unidentified person who was sitting beside Paul, away from LeBron, and perhaps looked like James’ wife, Savannah James, one of the fans wrote:

"Why Rich is sitting between Bron and Savannah."

Another fan ruthlessly trolled Green for constantly being around LeBron: “Draymond so giddy he love being in the GOAT Bron’s presence.”

Here are some more reactions from fans on X.

LeBron was not the only celebrity attending the Super Bowl. Apart from some of the known NBA stars, the game saw some Hollywood stars attend the hyped-up game.

LeBron James attends the star-filled Super Bowl LVIII

The Super Bowl 2024 in Las Vegas was an instant hit, drawing a hoard of celebrities to the stadium for the game. While the game was attended by a multitude of Hollywood stars, several NBA players also stood out among the crowd.

From the NBA, LeBron James, Draymond Green and Shaquille O’Neal were in attendance. Given how big of a football fan James is, it was hard to imagine him not being in attendance. O’Neal, who had thrown perhaps the biggest DJ night in Vegas, was already excited about the Super Bowl being held in Vegas. Shaq also asked the NFL to hold the Super Bowl in the city every single year.

Since Travis Kelce was playing in the Super Bowl, his girlfriend, Taylor Swift, flew from Tokyo to catch the game on time.

Other Hollywood celebrities like Paul Rudd; Adele and her boyfriend, Rich Paul; Blake Lively; and Ice Spice also attended as did billionaire Elon Musk.

