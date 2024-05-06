Why is Rudy Gobert questionable to play tonight against Denver Nuggets? Timberwolves center's status for Game 2 explored (May 6)

The Minnesota Timberwolves are looking to take a 2-0 lead against the Denver Nuggets but they might have to do so without Rudy Gobert. The three-time Defensive Player of the Year's status is questionable, not due to an injury, but because of personal reasons.

Julia Bonilla, the girlfriend of Rudy Gobert, gave birth to their son earlier today. This is a big moment in the couple's relationship and Gobert was present for this huge moment.

This is Gobert and Julia Bonilla's first child together. Due to these circumstances, it is uncertain if he will arrive in Denver in time for tip-off. Game 2 between the Nuggets and the Wolves is scheduled to begin at 10:00 p.m. ET today.

The French center was a major reason for the Wolves taking Game 1 against the Nuggets. He grabbed 13 rebounds, rejected three shots, had three assists and contributed one steal. He only scored six points on 3-for-6 shooting but as someone whose primary role isn't to score, Gobert still had a great game.

Who could replace Rudy Gobert in the starting lineup?

Rudy Gobert played 76 out of a possible 82 games in the regular season. He remained healthy and stayed with the team for most of their games.

In the contests that he was absent but everyone else was available, head coach Chris Finch went with a lineup of Mike Conley, Anthony Edwards, Jaden McDaniels, Kyle Anderson and Karl-Anthony Towns.

Anderson and Towns shared the front-court position in just two games and the Wolves went 1-1. They lost to the Boston Celtics on January 10 with a final score of 127-120 and they beat the Brooklyn Nets 101-86 on February 24.

The Wolves can also insert Naz Reid into the starting lineup in case Gobert is unavailable. Unlike Anderson who plays both the forward positions, Reid is a center. Reid came off the bench to score 16 points on 7-for-11 shooting against the Nuggets in Game 1. All of his points came in the second half, with 14 coming during the fourth quarter.

Regardless of whom Chris Finch inserts into his lineup, expect them to make an impact against the Nuggets.