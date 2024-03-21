Why was Timberwolves analyst charged with felony? Closer look at Minnesota's situation amid change in ownership

It has been a busy Wednesday for the Minnesota Timberwolves. Alex Rodriguez and Marc Lore finalized all the necessary documents to take the majority ownership of the team from Glen Taylor. The NBA is now processing everything while Lore and Rodriguez wait for approval of their transition to becoming majority owners.

But that isn't the only concern the Timberwolves have at the moment. Former Minnesota coaching analyst Somak Sarkar was reportedly arrested and charged with a felony. ESPN's Baxter Holmes reported that Sarkar was fired after being charged with third-degree burglary for stealing the team's internal files.

Timberwolves vs. Nuggets recap: Minnesota falls in a nail-biting finish

Denver Nuggets vs. Minnesota Timberwolves

The Minnesota Timberwolves hosted the Denver Nuggets in a marquee Western Conference matchup on Wednesday. The teams entered the game tied for second place in the West, with Denver winning 115-112. The OKC Thunder (47-20) and Denver (48-21) are in a virtual tie for first place with Minnesota a game back at 47-22.

Denver's road victory didn't come easy though. Minnesota's Anthony Edwards nearly notched a triple-double with 30 points (on 13-for-26 shooting), eight rebounds, eight assists and two steals.

Helping "Ant-Man" in their attempt to defend their home court was Jaden McDaniels. The Minnesota forward efficiently provided numbers on both sides of the court with 26 points, six rebounds, two blocks and one steal. Mike Conley (13 points), Kyle Anderson (12 points) and Luka Garza (11 points) also shared a chunk of the offense to support Edwards and McDaniels.

However, the defending champions got the best of Minnesota towards the latter part of the game. Leading the Denver Nuggets was none other than Nikola Jokic. The "Joker" had a solid double-double with 35 points and 16 rebounds. Jokic went 3-for-4 from 3-point range and 14-for-22 (63.6%) overall.

Two other Nuggets had double-doubles. Aaron Gordon added 14 points and 11 rebounds while Jamal Murray had 18 points, 11 assists, four rebounds and two steals. Michael Porter Jr. added 26 points.

It seems that Denver's decision to postpone its trip to the White House to get some extra rest for the crucial game was worth it.