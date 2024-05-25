Why is Tyrese Haliburton not playing tonight vs Boston Celtics? Pacers guard's status for Game 3 explored (May 25)

Indiana Pacers star Tyrese Haliburton is set to miss Saturday's game against the Boston Celtics as a result of a hamstring injury. In the Pacers' Game 2 loss to the Boston Celtics, Haliburton was seen walking off the floor and heading back to the locker room late in the third quarter. At the time, it was reported that the young guard would miss the rest of the game due to a hamstring injury.

Following the injury, Indiana coach Rick Carlisle indicated that Haliburton had been dealing with a hamstring injury before tip-off. Despite his best efforts to play through injury, the team's medical staff ruled him out for the rest of the game.

Of course, as many pointed out, Tyrese Haliburton had missed time during the regular season, thanks to hamstring problems. Given that, his latest hamstring problems are expected to potentially sideline him for Game 4 as well.

Following an initial report from ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, the longtime NBA insider posted a follow-up indicating that Haliburton is also questionable for Game 4 on Monday.

While that game is several days away, Wojnarowski has indicated that the team wants to be cautious about their franchise star.

Looking at the latest update on Tyrese Haliburton from Pacers coach Rick Carlisle following Game 2

The latest report from Adrian Wojnarowski echoed a similar sentiment to Indiana Pacers coach Rick Carlisle following the team's Game 2 loss. After Haliburton left the game in the third and didn't return, Carlisle shed light on the situation following the game.

As he explained, the team's medical staff worked on Haliburton during half-time, hoping to help him deal with the hamstring soreness. Nevertheless, he attempted to start the third quarter, which resulted in an early exit.

"He was getting work done for the entirety of halftime. He came out, gave it a shot and all the effort that he could.

"I haven't talked to him about it directly, so I can't read minds, but it wasn't going well. The trainers determined that he had to be brought to the back and get worked on, and then he was ruled out."

As Wojnarowski indicated the same day, the hamstring injury is the same one that caused Tyrese Haliburton to miss 10 games in January. Given that, it seems incredibly unlikely that he will bounce back in time for Monday's game.

The big question, of course, is whether Haliburton will be in a condition to try and play through the injury. Stay tuned to Sportskeeda for updates on Tyrese Haliburton's injury.