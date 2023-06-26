Why Victor Wembanyama reversed his decision of playing at FIBA World Cup? Taking a closer look

Victor Wembanyama, the highly touted No. 1 draft pick, recently surprised many by reversing his decision to play for France in the upcoming FIBA World Cup. He chose to get ready for his first year with the San Antonio Spurs instead. Next year, the summer Olympics will take place in Paris.

This sudden change in plans has dealt a blow to the French national team, who were banking on Wembanyama's presence to enhance their chances of winning the world title.

In an interview, Wembanyama stated that the decision was entirely his own, after consulting with his personal medical staff. He also emphasized that the Spurs were supportive of whatever choice he made. He decided to play many games in the next two years because it was important to him.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Having already played 62 games this season with Boulogne-Levallois Metropolitans 92 and factoring in his commitments to the Spurs and the Olympics, he estimated that he would be participating in approximately 170 games within a 24-month period. This demanding schedule left Victor Wembanyama feeling that competing in the World Cup would be overly strenuous.

While his absence undoubtedly disappoints the French national team and their fans, Wembanyama's decision reflects a prudent approach to managing his workload and ensuring his long-term well-being.

By opting to focus on his rookie season and the Paris Olympics, he aims to strike a balance between development, rest, and achieving his goals on the basketball court. As Victor Wembanyama gears up for his highly-anticipated debut in the NBA, fans eagerly await his performance and anticipate the impact he will have in future international competitions.

Consequences of scheduling clash: FIBA World Cup and Olympics overlapping in back-to-back summers

FIBA World Cup Qualification - Australia v Bahrain

Rescheduling the FIBA World Cup to not clash with the FIFA World Cup has accidentally caused something important. The FIBA World Cup and Olympics happened one after the other during two summers.

This scheduling clash has had a notable impact on American basketball stars representing Team USA, as well as NBA players competing for their respective countries.

The situation is not limited to Team USA alone, as other top teams like Serbia are also facing challenges. Nikola Jokic, a famous Serbian basketball player who played well for Denver Nuggets in the playoffs, has not yet said if he will play for his country in the FIBA World Cup.

The overlapping schedules have presented a dilemma for players, who must carefully consider their commitments to both their NBA teams and national squads. This clash has added an extra layer of complexity and strategic decision-making for athletes, national basketball associations, and fans alike.

Poll : 0 votes