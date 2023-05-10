Will Bob Huggins be fired? Consequences of saying possible slur explored

This week, West Virginia men's basketball coach Bob Huggins used a homophobic slur during a radio appearance. As Huggins was asked about a rivalry with another school, he called the opposing fans "f*gs".

The situation earned a quite a bit of criticism and forced him to address the matter in a statement released through the university.

"Earlier today on a Cincinnati radio program, I was asked about the rivalry between my former employer, the University of Cincinnati, and its crosstown rival, Xavier University. During the conversation, I used a completely insensitive and abhorrent phrase that there is simply no excuse for — and I won’t try to make one here.

“I deeply apologize to the individuals I have offended, as well as to the Xavier University community, the University of Cincinnati and West Virginia University. As I have shared with my players over my 40 years of coaching, there are consequences for our words and actions, and I will fully accept any coming my way.

"I am ashamed and embarrassed and heartbroken for those I have hurt. I must do better, and I will.”

Of course, although the famed coach apologized, doesn't mean that the University is willing to let him off without punishment.

West Virginia University reacts to Bob Huggins using slurs on air

Shortly after Bob Huggins apologized, the school released a statement on the situation which read:

"Coach Huggins’ remarks today on a Cincinnati radio show were insensitive, offensive and do not represent our University values. West Virginia University does not condone the use of such language and takes such actions very seriously."

On Wednesday, news surfaced through ESPN that West Virginia University would be bringing Huggins back next season despite the incident. With that being said, the university has reportedly decided to cut Bob Huggins' pay after the incident.

From the sounds of things, Huggins is expected to lose $1 million per year, dropping his salary from $4.2 million to $3.2 million. As part of the new contract, Huggins will have to undergo sensitivity training as well.

Those who follow collegiate basketball seem of the mindset that Bob Huggins won't be too keen on doing sensitivity training.

With the NCAA season set to kick off in November, only time will tell whether Huggins is able to move past the situation and focus on winning.

