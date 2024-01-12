Will Joel Embiid play against Sacramento Kings on Friday (Jan.12)? Looking at 76ers superstars' latest status

Reigning league MVP Joel Embiid missed the Philadelphia 76ers' game against the Atlanta Hawks previously due to a knee injury. Embiid twisted his left knee during their game against the New York Knicks, where he was able to play the entire game and post 30 points and 10 rebounds.

This time around, Embiid won't suit up for the Sixers as they play against the Sacramento Kings. He remains on the injury list as he recovers from the knee injury he suffered at the Knicks' game. The six-time All-Star will miss his third game in a row, which will be his 10th missed game this season.

Overall, he's played 27 games this season. He's done a spectacular job in leading Philly this season when he's healthy. Embiid is averaging 34.6 points, 11.8 rebounds and six assists while shooting 53.3% from the field.

Embiid needs to stay healthy to qualify for any NBA award this season. With the new policies regarding the NBA awards tracker, a player must play a minimum of 65 games to be considered for the award. The star center will miss 10 games after their bout against the Kings, which would put pressure on him to stay healthy.

What happened to Joel Embiid?

Joel Embiid twisted his ankle during their game against the Toronto Raptors on Dec. 22, 2023. He went up to contest a shot from Jakob Poeltl but landed awkwardly. Embiid went down to the floor and grabbed his ankle as he screamed in pain.

He missed four straight games but came back to play against the Chicago Bulls. He wasn't 100% during that game, however. Still, Embiid made a lasting impact by dropping a triple-double with 31 points, 15 rebounds and 10 assists.

Embiid still hasn't recovered from the injuries his body has experienced this season. Still, he hasn't allowed that to slow him down when he's available on the court. Philly fans are hoping to see him back on the floor to help the Sixers take over the East.

Joel Embiid's stats vs the Sacramento Kings

Joel Embiid has only played eight games against the Kings in his career. He's always performed his best when Sacramento is on the other side of the floor as he's never scored below 20 points when playing against them.

Embiid is averaging 27.8 points, 13.6 rebounds and 2.4 blocks against the Kings. His best game came in 2022 when he had 36 points, 12 rebounds and six assists. The five-time All-NBA player shot 40% from beyond the arc.