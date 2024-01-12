Will LaMelo Ball play against San Antonio Spurs on Friday (Jan.12)? Looking at Hornets superstar's latest status

Charlotte Hornets star LaMelo Ball has missed the team's last 20 games due to a sprained ankle. Many are waiting for him to return to the basketball court and possibly save the team's season. As the Hornets take on the San Antonio Spurs tomorrow, the team gave a positive update on their star point guard.

Ball has been upgraded to questionable after a lengthy absence from action. According to The Athletic's Shams Charania, the star could return on Friday. The team has completed two of their five games on the road and has lost both games. They are looking forward to having him back to win against the Spurs.

Expand Tweet

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

The last time Ball played this season was on Nov. 26, 2023, when he featured for only 14 minutes against the Orlando Magic. He finished that game with seven points, a rebound and a couple of assists.

You might also be interested in reading this: LaMelo Ball's LF x Puma hats: Where to buy, price, and more details explored

What happened to LaMelo Ball?

LaMelo Ball was having a great start to the season, playing 15 straight games. Unfortunately, he suffered an ankle injury that has kept him from helping his team. It took place during their Nov. 2023 game against the Magic. The 6-foot-7 guard drove to the basket against Paolo Banchero and fell awkwardly, rolling his ankle.

This happened late in the second quarter, and the Hornets were trailing 55-49. Ball had to exit the game shortly after, only playing in the first half.

Also read: Amid impending injury return, Hornets star LaMelo Ball dotes on girlfriend Ana Montana with sweet comment

LaMelo Ball stats vs the Spurs

Being in the Eastern Conference, playing against the Spurs doesn't happen a lot for Ball. Additionally, he's been injured on more than one occasion since getting drafted in the league. Due to these reasons, Ball has only played against the San Antonio squad three times in his career.

In those games, he's averaged 23 points, 10.7 rebounds and 8.3 assists. He's shot 38.7% from the field, which isn't his best. His best performance against the Spurs was on Feb. 15, 2023, when he put up 28 points, 12 rebounds and 10 assists. Ball shot 33.3% from the three and played for 39 minutes.

This season, many are hoping to see him in action against rookie sensation Victor Wembanyama. Friday will be the first game between the two stars, which is bound to be epic. Wemby is the favorite to win the Rookie of the Year award while many are hoping to see Ball in his second All-Star game.