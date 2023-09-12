Will LeBron James' legacy be seriously affected if "LeDream team" loses in the 2024 Olympics? Exploring for and against arguments

LeBron James is reportedly going to commit to play for Team USA in Paris for the 2024 Olympics. “King James” was rumored to have called other NBA superstars like Steph Curry, Kevin Durant, Jayson Tatum and Anthony Davis to play as well.

The competition is still months away, but a debate is already ongoing about what success or failure would mean to James’ legacy.

Some argue that his status is already untouchable and that even a silver or bronze will not tarnish his resume. Others are not as agreeable, contending that his status will go down a notch if he fails to deliver gold for Team USA.

Here’s a look at how both camps have formulated their arguments for and against LeBron James winning gold at the 2024 Olympics.

Arguments favoring LeBron James’ legacy

LeBron James’ resume is untouchable

LeBron James has been in the NBA since the summer of 2003. He has won the Larry O’Brien Trophy four times and won the finals MVP in all those title runs. What he has accomplished is simply mind-blowing, and he will look to add more to that list as he enters his 21st season in October.

The “Chosen One” is already the league’s all-time scoring king and is the career leader in multiple postseason categories. Most fans have James either as the GOAT or the second-best player, behind Michael Jordan.

Due to his staggering accomplishments, many view his potential 2024 Olympic campaign as nothing more than the icing on the cake. Winning the gold will only elevate his status while failure won't dent his glittering resume.

A podium finish for “King James” will enhance his international basketball career

“King James” won the gold medal in the 2008 and 2012 Olympics following a bronze finish in 2004.

If the names James reportedly wanted to play with joins him, Team USA could cruise to another top finish. A gold for James would tie him with his good friend Carmelo Anthony, who's considered one of the greatest basketball Olympians.

For some, even a podium finish would add another worthy feather to LeBron James’ cap. Win or lose, some see only good things coming out of James' participation in next year’s Paris Olympics.

Arguments against James' legacy if "LeDream Team" fails

Another Olympic disaster will be taken against LeBron James’ legacy

James, Steph Curry, Kevin Durant, Devin Booker, Jayson Tatum, Damian Lillard and Draymond Green on the same team is a scary sight. If they're all healthy, basketball fans will be debating about the margin of victory and not about who could beat them.

Nevertheless, upsets are quite common in international basketball. Team USA suffered embarrassing defeats on the international stage, most recently at the 2023 FIFA World Cup. James was once part of that when the Americans limped to a bronze in the 2004 Athens Olympics.

Some have not forgotten that "King James" had another bronze finish before the "Redeem Team." Team USA finished third in the 2006 FIBA World Championships. That roster had Carmelo Anthony, Dwight Howard, Chris Paul, Chris Bosh, Dwyane Wade and James. An upset is always lurking around the corner.

Another disaster in the Olympics will mean that LeBron James would be only 2-2 in the quadrennial games when it comes to gold medals.

Basketball fans will hold him to a much higher standard, as he’s viewed by some as the GOAT. If he can’t deliver first place in 2024 despite a star-studded cast, many will take it against his legacy.