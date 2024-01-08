"Wish he came with his original concepts": NBA fans slam Devin Booker as he debuts new Book 1s inspired by 1985 Jordan 1s

In the faceoff against the Grizzlies, Phoenix Suns star Devin Booker found himself at the center of the talk. Despite Booker's consistent stellar performances throughout the season have firmly established him as one of the premier shooting guards in the NBA, his choice of shoes has got fans' attention.

Devin Booker is averaging an impressive 26.5 points per game, 5.2 rebounds, and 7.9 assists through 26 games and has been useful for the Suns during a challenging season marked by injury setbacks. The unveiling of the Book 1 shoes inspired by Michael Jordan's classic 1985 design got the NBA fans calling for an original piece and commenting some harsh words for the latest pair of Jordan 1s.

Expand Tweet

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Devin Booker made a striking entrance to the showdown against the Memphis Grizzlies, debuting a fresh edition of his Book 1 shoes that pay homage to the iconic 1985 Jordan 1s. The new edition of Booker's Book 1s draws inspiration from the purple colorways of Michael Jordan's legendary Jordan 1s, reflecting a fusion of history and contemporary style.

The loss didn't come in handy to the NBA fans as it went out on Devin Booker's shoe choice for the game night. A comment from a user came after the Suns' loss on the X (formerly Twitter) post highlighting Booker wearing the iconic Book 1, he wrote:

"These are ok, wish he came with his own original concepts."

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Devin Booker faced similar scrutiny from NBA fans during Book 1 launch

The Memphis Grizzlies secured victory against the Phoenix Suns with a strong fourth quarter. The Suns fell to the Grizzlies by a score of 121-115 with a weak performance despite the absence of star guard Ja Morant and the return of Kevin Durant.

The NBA fans were quick to trash Devin Booker on social media even though he delivered a notable performance against the Memphis Grizzlies. However, it was not the first time fans had a hard bite on Booker's choice, something similar happened in July last year when he launched his Book 1 sneakers.

Despite the Phoenix Suns' defeat, Booker's contribution was instrumental, as he tallied 24 points and provided 8 assists, demonstrating his effectiveness as a dynamic scorer and facilitator for his team.

His offensive proficiency and court vision were evident throughout the game, keeping the Suns competitive and highlighting his significance as a key player for the team. Booker's contribution was crucial, even in the face of a challenging fourth quarter, and his performance undoubtedly underscored his importance to the Suns' success.