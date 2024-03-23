"Wizards doing a life bid no parole" - NBA fans roast Washington franchise after DC's attorney general restricts them to Virginia

There has been some rumbling about the Washington Wizards potentially moving to a new location. Although nothing has developed, legal action has taken place in the plans to relocate the franchise. Washington DC's attorney general has released a statement that hinders the organization from moving out.

The attorney cited that the NBA team and Washington's NHL team, the Capitals, cannot be moved until 2047, using a bond/lease agreement. It also states that even if both organizations pay their debt early, they still won't be allowed to move to a different location.

Team owner Ted Leonsis has reportedly reached a nonbinding agreement to move both franchises to Northern Virginia. According to a recent news article from the Washington Post, Leonsis has reportedly made up his mind about the move and is awaiting the green light to execute it.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

However, with recent legal developments, a move to Virginia won't be possible until after 2047.

Expand Tweet

After discovering this, fans roasted the NBA franchise for their disrupted plans.

"They got the wizards doing a life bid no parole," one fan commented.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

A few fans are already looking forward to the franchise's relocation.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Washington Wizards owner reached out to Maryland governor

After the deal for the new $2 billion arena in Virginia stalled, Ted Leonsis is reportedly considering other options.

One of the options that Leonsis explored was a possible relocation to Maryland. According to the Baltimore Banner, the team owner met up with Gov. Wes Moore, where the two discussed the "idea of bringing the NBA and NHL teams to Maryland." This came after Virginia lawmakers overlooked plans for a new arena for both franchises from the state budget.

Sources said that moving to Maryland could be unlikely to happen for both teams.

Leonsis still has other options for both organizations. According to sources, there's an alternative to having to stay in Washington. Choosing that option will require the team owner to accept the "offer of $500 million in renovations to an existing arena."

However, the team owner seems determined to move both the NBA and the NHL team to Virginia. Gov. Glenn Youngkin announced in December 2023 that the plans of making a new home for both franchises are being discussed.