"Won't be able to walk without a cane" - NBA fans react to Joel Embiid being prescribed procedure breaking bone in the hip

Over the weekend, reports emerged that Joel Embiid and the Philadelphia 76ers are seeking 'alternative options' for his injured knee. Following new developments, fans online are buzzing over a rather drastic surgery option for the former MVP.

Less than 48 hours after Sham Charania's reporting on Embiid new information has been brought to light. On Tuesday morning, reports surfaced of possible routes the All-Star center could go to fix his injury knee. Among those mentioned was a procedure where part of his hip would be broken in an attempt to soften the pressure on his joints.

Not long after this news hit social media, NBA fans poured in with reactions regarding the Sixers' star big man.

Most fans were distraught by this Joel Embiid update, with some beginning to wonder if he should consider retiring.

"might be time to walk away from the game already 1st ballot make sure you can walk for the rest of your life," one fan said.

"Just retire fam. You still get paid, Sixers insurance covers your salary, the cap hit can be spread out over time so the team can start the rebuild." Another fan said.

"Just retire my guy. You’ll never be the same again." Said one fan.

Embiid is still dealing with the effects of the knee injury he suffered last year against the Golden State Warriors. He's played in just 19 games for the Sixers this season, averaging 23.8 points, 8.2 rebounds and 4.5 assists in that time.

Nick Nurse says 76ers haven't discussed shutting down Joel Embiid yet

When the Philadelphia 76ers came out of the All-Star break, the expectation was that Joel Embiid would look refreshed following the time off. However, the opposite could be said. Despite a pair of lackluster showings from the All-Star center, the team hasn't discussed any drastic options.

With Embiid clearly not looking 100%, many have begged the question if it's time to shut him down for the season. While speaking with the media before the Sixers took on the Chicago Bulls, Nick Nurse said that hasn't been discussed internally.

"Not at that point at all," Nurse said. "Just, again, we are playing and testing and trying to figure it out and go from there."

The Sixers coach was also asked for a Joel Embiid update following Shams Charnaia's report the day prior. He stated that the star big man has undergone some tests but all the organization can do now is wait for results.

"He did have some testing earlier today, which ruled him out for tonight's game," Nurse said during his pregame media availability. "There's still further testing tonight even yet today and continuing tomorrow, and that's where we are."

After entering the year with championship aspirations, injuries to Embiid and others have resulted in what some have dubbed a lost season for the Sixers. With around 25 games to go on the schedule, they find themselves in 12th place in the Eastern Conference.

