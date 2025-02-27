"Worse than losing Tony Stark" - NBA fans heartbroken after Centel gets dumped from X

NBA fans were shocked after "NBACentel," one of the most famous parody accounts on X (formerly Twitter) was deactivated. After earning more and more recognition due to their fake reports and photo edits, fans were invested in the profile, but not everybody was happy with Centel.

Ad

After deceiving reporters with their fake news, including Stephen A. Smith and more recently Colin Cowherd with a report saying the Dallas Mavericks had banned Luka Doncic's jerseys at American Airlines Center, the run came to an end on Wednesday, as several fans noted the account was deactivated.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Plenty of fans reacted to the news, with some even comparing this loss to other shocking moments in pop culture.

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

"This is worse than losing Tony Stark," one fan said.

"This like D rose tearing his ACL man," another fan wrote.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Others criticized the people celebrating the decision while noting that accounts like NBACentel helped fans identify those who didn't do proper investigation before putting out takes or reports.

"they was just mad he exposed how bad the ppl did their jobs and just spoke in what they “saw online … he was making them look bad daily," one fan wrote.

"Why would anyone celebrate this? Yall gotta take satire less seriously. All the entertaining accounts get nuked but when the worst accounts ever pop up everyone cries about how terrible they are," another fan said.

Ad

"The comeback will be bigger then the downfall," another fan predicted.

At this point, it's unknown what happened to the account. It could have been a player, an organization, fans, or just X people shutting them down after seeing the stir they caused whenever they tweeted. The only certainty is that plenty of fans were negatively affected by this decision.

What happened to Colin Cowherd with NBACentel?

After NBACentel shared another manufactured report about Luka Doncic on Feb. 21, saying that the Mavericks had banned his jersey at American Airlines Center, Cowherd talked about it on his "The Herd" show after taking it as actual news.

Ad

“I saw a story where they won’t let Luka jerseys in the building in Dallas," he said on Feb. 24 while talking with Rachel Nichols.

Expand Tweet

Just like that, NBACentel deceived other fans, analysts, and even players at times. Fans had fun about it, but it seems like the run has come to an end.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback