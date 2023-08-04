“Would you mind adding $50,000?: Gregg Popovich bought his first house thanks to mentor Don Nelson’s salary negotiation tip

Gregg Popovich worked under Don Nelson’s staff in Golden State before leaving the Warriors in 1994. “Nellie’s” glowing praise of “Pop” may have been part of the reason why the San Antonio Spurs wanted to hire the former Air Force standout.

In an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda’s Mark Medina, Nelson had this to say about how Popovich and the Spurs agreed on a deal:

“San Antonio wanted to hire him [Popovich] as a general manager. So I encouraged him to go down and check it out. He came back and said, ‘They offered me the job!”

"I asked him, “What did they offer you?” He told me the numbers. I said, ‘Pop, that’s very nice. But go back and ask them if they would increase your pay by $50,000 in year one because that’s going to add $50,000 a year to a five-year contract. That’s enough for you to buy a house!’ He said, 'Oh, I don’t know if I could do that, Coach.’

Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina pic.twitter.com/xflvJR6VhK Part 1 of Don Nelson Q&A for @Sportskeeda: With Gregg Popovich's upcoming Hall-of-Fame induction, Nellie talks hiring Pop as Warriors assistant w/out knowing him, almost becoming Spurs coach, pulling $25,000 prank on Pop & Pop breaking his wins record bit.ly/3qgUM9c

Nelson added:

"So he went back and said, ‘I would love to come, but would you mind adding $50,000 at the beginning and extend it through the contract?’ They just said, “Okay.’ (laughs). That was enough for him to buy his first house and he went on from there.”

Gregg Popovich first came to San Antonio as Larry Brown’s top assistant. They were together from 1988 to 1992 until Red McCombs, the team’s new owner, fired the entire coaching staff.

San Antonio’s loss was Don Nelson’s gain as he promptly hired “Pop” following his first and only interview with the Golden State Warriors. They were together from 1992-1994 until the Spurs lured him away with an offer to be the team’s general manager.

“Nellie” knew he would be losing a great basketball mind but didn’t want to hold back his former protege.

In 1996, after the San Antonio Spurs slumped to a 3-15 start, Gregg Popovich fired Bob Hill and became the team’s coach. He has held that spot since then and recently signed the richest head-coaching deal in NBA history.

The San Antonio Spurs and Gregg Popovich agreed to a new five-year $80 million deal

The San Antonio Spurs haven’t reached the NBA playoffs since the 2018-19 season. Before that, they haven’t missed the postseason since Gregg Popovich had a full season as head coach.

There were persistent rumors that the five-time NBA champ will retire sooner rather than later. “Pop,” however, isn't ready to go into the sunset just yet.

The three-time NBA Coach of the Year has agreed to continue coaching the team until the 2027-28 season. He reportedly signed a five-year $80 million deal.

Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn Spurs coach Gregg Popovich’s new five-year deal is worth more than $80 million, sources tell ESPN. His deal resets the coaching market after Monty Williams’ recent six-year, $78.5 million deal with Detroit.

With Popovich firmly in control of basketball operations and coaching, Victor Wembanyama couldn’t be set up any better. The Spurs anchored their five championships around David Robinson and Tim Duncan, two of the best big men in NBA history. "Wemby" could follow that trend.

Gregg Popovich could help bring more championships to the franchise after drafting the player considered to be the best prospect since LeBron James.

