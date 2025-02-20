"Would've been the best Big 3 of all time" - NBA fans react to Warriors' unsuccessful LeBron James and Kevin Durant pursuits at trade deadline

The Golden State Warriors reportedly considered adding co-stars alongside Steph Curry before the most recent trade deadline. According to Ashish Mathur of Hoops Wire, the team attempted to trade for both LeBron James and Kevin Durant, and that unsuccessful pursuit caused a stir online.

Ad

Before the deadline, there were talks that the Warriors were interested in acquiring Durant. At the same time, the Phoenix Suns were pursuing Jimmy Butler. Initially, the Suns planned to trade All-Star guard Bradley Beal, but Beal refused to waive his no-trade clause, leading the team to try moving Durant instead. Butler eventually landed in Golden State in a five-team deal.

Durant said he was not interested in reuniting with his former team. Following that, trade discussions between Golden State and Phoenix stalled.

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

According to Mathur's report, Curry and Durant briefly discussed the idea of playing together again over All-Star Weekend. However, NBA insiders Ramona Shelburne and Brian Windhorst reported that Curry did not discuss a potential team-up with James.

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

Expand Tweet

Ad

the report surfaced, fans shared their thoughts online.

"This wouldve been the best big 3 of all time," a fan commented.

Expand Tweet

Ad

"David stern would’ve rose from the dead to veto that s**t," another fan said.

"Mfs were trying to rebuild team USA," one fan said.

Other fans questioned the feasibility of the trades.

"Just don’t see how they were pulling that off," a fan said.

Expand Tweet

Ad

"Why talk about sum that was never possible?" another fan said.

"With what assets😭😭" one fan added.

Durant reveals why he didn't want to get traded to the Warriors

While the Warriors were reportedly eager to reunite with Durant, the superstar did not share the same enthusiasm. Golden State coach Steve Kerr speculated that the criticism Durant received from fans during his first stint with the team may have played a role in his reluctance.

Ad

The two-time Finals MVP, however, denied Kerr's claim. According to Durant, the reason was simple: He didn't want to deal with a midseason trade.

Expand Tweet

Durant said he did not have anything against the organization and dismissed reports suggesting he had no interest in returning to the franchise that helped him win two championships.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Warriors Nation! You can check out the latest Golden State Warriors Schedule and dive into the Warriors Depth Chart for NBA Season 2024-25.