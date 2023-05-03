"Would've dropped 50" - Internet gushes over Jessica Alba sitting courtside at Knicks-Heat game

Actress Jessica Alba stole the show in Game 2 of the New York Knicks-Miami Heat game on Tuesday. Alba stepped out to watch the Eastern Conference semifinals matchup at Madison Square Garden in New York.

The Fantastic Four actress was briefly shown on camera midway through the game, along with other celebrities present to show their support for the Knicks. Other celebrities in the Knicks-Heat game included former Knicks player Carmelo Anthony, tennis legend Roger Federer, new New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers, and diehard Knicks fan and director Spike Lee and comedian Tracy Morgan.

However, it was Alba who went viral on Twitter despite the three-second cameo. Fans just can't get enough of the 42-year-old actress, who hasn't aged since the peak of her career in the 2000s.

Fans on social media lost their minds and just couldn’t get enough of Jessica Alba. One fan even thought that he could have scored 50 points if he was in the game. The fan tweeted:

"All I'm saying is if I was playing in front of Jessica Alba at the Garden, I would've dropped 50."

𝚃𝚑𝚎 𝙲𝚎𝚍𝚒 𝙾𝚜𝚖𝚊𝚗 𝙵𝚊𝚗 𝙲𝚕𝚞𝚋 @TheCediFanClub All I’m saying is if I was playing in front of Jessica Alba at the Garden I would’ve dropped 50 All I’m saying is if I was playing in front of Jessica Alba at the Garden I would’ve dropped 50 https://t.co/P8GfpT6Gzz

Here are other reactions to Alba's appearance at the Garden:

𝘚𝘵𝘶𝘯𝘯𝘢†☀️ @Stunna999_ ‍ Damn Jessica Alba never lost it Damn Jessica Alba never lost it 😮‍💨 https://t.co/hF2NSGuTcP

Knicks Zone (1-1) @KnicksZone__ Jalen Brunson scored 23 points after they showed Jessica Alba court side

Jalen Brunson scored 23 points after they showed Jessica Alba court side https://t.co/Ff9qlTEu65

Dennis Nguyen @pastorpapi23 #NBAonTNT Me to the TNT cameraman when they put Jessica Alba up on the screen. #knicks Me to the TNT cameraman when they put Jessica Alba up on the screen. #knicks #NBAonTNT https://t.co/MwKz3GylMk

Joshua Sánchez @joshnsanchez Jessica Alba is the real MVP Jessica Alba is the real MVP https://t.co/Z8Ldo793qC

𝕛𝕒𝕔𝕠𝕓 @jaxxb3005 jessica alba on my screen



jessica alba on my screen https://t.co/pB87ZBQo05

domo 🦋 @borntired_x9 love that for her lol Jessica Alba wasn’t on our screens for even 5 seconds and she’s trendinglove that for her lol Jessica Alba wasn’t on our screens for even 5 seconds and she’s trending 😂 love that for her lol

Alex Guerzon @Alex_Guerzon Me if I saw Jessica Alba sitting courtside Me if I saw Jessica Alba sitting courtside https://t.co/196S4UdJ0T

Jessica Alba's appearance might have helped the New York Knicks get a 111-105 win. As mentioned by several fans on Twitter, Jalen Brunson scored 23 points in the second half after they showed Alba on the screen.

Brunson ended the game with 30 points, five rebounds and two assists. Julius Randle had 25 points, 12 rebounds and eight assists, while RJ Barrett added 24 points, three rebounds and three assists.

Meanwhile, Caleb Martin led the way for the Miami Heat in the absence of Jimmy Butler. Martin had 22 points and eight rebounds, while Gabe Vincent put up 21 points and five assists. Game 3 of the series shifts to South Beach and is scheduled for Saturday.

Jessica Alba is a Golden State Warriors fan

Jessica Alba with husband Cash Warren watching the Golden State Warriors in 2007.

Jessica Alba grew up in the Los Angeles area but was a huge Golden State Warriors fan growing. Alba was not a bandwagon fan of the Warriors' recent dynasty either. She was mainly present during the "We Believe" Warriors in the 2007 NBA playoffs.

Although not present in most Warriors games, she's definitely among the most famous fans of the team. She's also not just busy with her acting career but with her business as well. She's the founder of The Honest Company, a consumer goods company with an estimated net worth of around $550 million.

