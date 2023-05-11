“You have only 8 years” – Shaquille O'Neal mentors Kenny Smith in business sphere

Shaquille O'Neal and Kenny 'The Jet' Smith have worked together on the set of Inside the NBA for many years now. During that time, the two men have become incredibly close.

According to The Jet, he and O'Neal have become more than just friends, they've developed a mentor-mentee relationship as Smith moves into the business world. Given that O'Neal has made quite a successful life for himself as an investor and business mogul, the Jet appreciates his experience.

During a recent episode of Stephen A. Smith's "Know Mercy" podcast, Kenny Smith opened up on his and Shaquille O'Neal's friendship, and the advice he's received from Shaq. The Jet was able to offer some interesting insight into their relationship as coworkers, friends and now as businessmen:

"I'm like, 'Shaq, you don't get tired of seeing yourself on TV, bro? Like all these commercials?' He's like, 'Kenny, we are in a window that you have only eight years, so you have to maximize as a business.

"So, now he's teaching me about business. Well I'm thinking, I'm going to talk dunks with this dude and he's telling me how to be a better businessman for an hour. Magic Johnson, the same thing when he would say it. So TNT allowed me to just have great relationships with the world's greatest people."

Shaquille O'Neal's investment strategy and how it could help Kenny 'The Jet' Smith

Over the years, Shaquille O'Neal has put together an impressive business portfolio as an owner and investor. Early on in his career, O'Neal's accountant Lester helped him purchase coin-operated laundry machines, which helped kickstart his investment journey.

Over time, he added companies like Papa John's, The General, and Icy Hot to his portfolio. According to Shaquille O'Neal, his investment strategy came from none other than Amazon founder Jeff Bezos.

During an interview with Forbes, the Hall of Famer opened up on the things he learned from Bezos:

"So, I don’t always think about just the money, but instead 'is this going to help people in their lives?' For example, I invested in (home security company) Ring, because I liked what they were doing and because everybody wants affordable home security that makes them feel like a trillionaire.

"I like the tech that lets people be out at work and communicate with people when someone rings their doorbell at home or comes to their door. It works for people, and I like that. Second, something I look for is the thought process and vision of the CEO, and where they want to take their business. And I just take it from there."

Kenny 'The Jet' Smith and Shaquille O'Neal will continue to handle broadcasting duties alongside Charles Barkley and Ernie Johnson on TNT. With the foursome being one of the most popular broadcasting teams in the business, they show no signs of slowing down any time soon.

