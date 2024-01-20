"You ain't James Harden lil bro": NBA fans roast Spencer Dinwiddie for reportedly 'showing minimal effort' ahead of trade deadline

Brooklyn Nets guard Spencer Dinwiddie has not been having the best of performances recently. Fans are questioning the effort he's putting in ahead of the trade deadline and roasting him for it.

Before his improved showing against the Portland Trail Blazers on Wednesday, where he scored 19 points and dished out seven assists, he was only averaging 3.3 points and three assists in three games before it.

The numbers are considerably below his season averages of 13.3 points, 6.1 assists and 3.6 rebounds in 30.7 minutes of play. Fans took note of the dip in Dinwiddie’s play and shared their reactions. Below are some of the reactions on X:

@RealClutchMcGee wrote: You ain’t James Harden lil bro

@HoodiGarland wrote: Who does Dinshittie think he is, send him to China

@Jqbstep wrote: Kuzma was right at the end of the day this guy stinks

@aiKnowsBall wrote: See u in China bro

@Sperm_Center wrote: Nah bro just sucks

@ImJustMeAbel wrote: Alright buddy..

@LevinBurant wrote: He's entered Jordan Poole league.

@JasonPostier wrote: this assumes he could play better if he wanted to... are we sure about that?

@WhatSeperatesU wrote: just like every other team he has been on

@GetWetSports wrote: Imagine being so bad that people assume you’re taking plays off

Spencer Dinwiddie’s struggles force Nets to make changes in rotation

With Spencer Dinwiddie struggling for consistency, the Brooklyn Nets have made some changes to their rotation, turning to guard Dennis Smith Jr. off the bench.

In their last five games, Smith is averaging 7.4 points, 5.8 assists, 5.0 rebounds and 2.0 steals, up from his season numbers of 7.0 points, 4.2 assists, 2.4 rebounds and 1.1 steals.

Smith was steady against the Miami Heat on Monday, making his presence felt on both ends of the court wirh eight points, five rebounds, five assists and four steals. Dinwiddie, meanwhile, only had three points and one assist in the 96-95 overtime loss.

Nets coach Jacque Vaugh lavished praise on Smith (via Sports Illustrated):

“I thought defensively Dennis was really good. … It allowed us to be in the game. That’s just where we are as a team: is we’re gonna put guys out there who are gonna perform. And it’s gonna make tough decisions on me to finish the game, and that’s just a part of it.”

Spencer Dinwiddie, though, had an improved performance in the next game against the Portland Trail Blazers, registering 19 points, on 5-of-8 shooting and seven assists in 32 minutes.

