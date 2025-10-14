"You my brother's son, so you're forever blessed" - Aaron Gordon pens heart-melting note on nephew's 14th birthday

Aaron Gordon had a heartwarming message for his nephew, Jayden Gordon, who celebrated his 14th birthday on Monday. Jayden is the eldest son of Aaron's older brother, Drew Gordon, who passed away in a traffic collision in May 2024 in Oregon. In an Instagram post, the Denver Nuggets forward shared an image with Jayden and greeted him with a happy birthday. Aaron also penned a short and sweet note about taking care of his nephew. He will be there for him and his brothers whenever they need him. &quot;Phews 14th b day!! You my brother's son, so you're forever blessed. I got you always. If you ever feel like the world got you backed up against a wall, know we’re actually just back to back 🤘🏽🤘🏽Love you,&quot; Aaron wrote. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostAaron Gordon was close to his older brother, who also played basketball for a living. Drew Gordon played two seasons at UCLA before finishing his collegiate career at New Mexico. He went undrafted in 2012, so he took his talents overseas, playing for teams in Serbia, Italy and Turkey.The NBA came calling in 2014, with Drew signing with the Philadelphia 76ers. He played nine games during the 2014-15 season, averaging 1.9 points per game. He returned abroad and played in France, Lithuania, Russia, Poland, Ukraine and Japan. He also had stints in the NBA G League in 2015 and 2019. Drew passed away in a traffic accident in May 2024, leaving behind his wife, Angela, and three sons, Jayden, Zayne and Brody. Aaron has stepped up and begun taking care of his nephews as a promise to his brother, as per US Weekly. Angela Gordon's message to Aaron GordonSpeaking to Marc J. Spears of Andscape in April, the Gordon family opened up about the death of Drew. The tragedy brought the family closer, with Aaron Gordon taking care of everything. Angela Gordon is happy to have his brother-in-law have their back, providing his nephews with a father figure growing up. &quot;To the world, he is Aaron Gordon,&quot; Angela said. &quot;But to us, he is the best uncle, friend and person that has showed up for us during the darkest times of our lives. He is the light, he is love and he is an incredible person who gives selflessly with all of his heart. One day, my boys will know how fortunate and blessed they are to have him to look up to.&quot;As a tribute to his brother, Aaron began wearing the No. 32 jersey at the start of the 2024-25 NBA season. Drew wore the number during his college and pro career.