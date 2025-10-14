  • home icon
  • Basketball
  • Aaron Gordon
  • "You my brother's son, so you're forever blessed" - Aaron Gordon pens heart-melting note on nephew's 14th birthday

"You my brother's son, so you're forever blessed" - Aaron Gordon pens heart-melting note on nephew's 14th birthday

By Juan Paolo David
Modified Oct 14, 2025 06:12 GMT
Aaron Gordon pens heart-melting note on nephew
Aaron Gordon pens heart-melting note on nephew's 14th birthday. (Photo: IMAGN)

Aaron Gordon had a heartwarming message for his nephew, Jayden Gordon, who celebrated his 14th birthday on Monday. Jayden is the eldest son of Aaron's older brother, Drew Gordon, who passed away in a traffic collision in May 2024 in Oregon.

Ad

In an Instagram post, the Denver Nuggets forward shared an image with Jayden and greeted him with a happy birthday. Aaron also penned a short and sweet note about taking care of his nephew. He will be there for him and his brothers whenever they need him.

"Phews 14th b day!! You my brother's son, so you're forever blessed. I got you always. If you ever feel like the world got you backed up against a wall, know we’re actually just back to back 🤘🏽🤘🏽Love you," Aaron wrote.
Ad
also-read-trending Trending
Ad

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

Aaron Gordon was close to his older brother, who also played basketball for a living. Drew Gordon played two seasons at UCLA before finishing his collegiate career at New Mexico. He went undrafted in 2012, so he took his talents overseas, playing for teams in Serbia, Italy and Turkey.

The NBA came calling in 2014, with Drew signing with the Philadelphia 76ers. He played nine games during the 2014-15 season, averaging 1.9 points per game. He returned abroad and played in France, Lithuania, Russia, Poland, Ukraine and Japan. He also had stints in the NBA G League in 2015 and 2019.

Ad

Drew passed away in a traffic accident in May 2024, leaving behind his wife, Angela, and three sons, Jayden, Zayne and Brody. Aaron has stepped up and begun taking care of his nephews as a promise to his brother, as per US Weekly.

Angela Gordon's message to Aaron Gordon

Speaking to Marc J. Spears of Andscape in April, the Gordon family opened up about the death of Drew. The tragedy brought the family closer, with Aaron Gordon taking care of everything. Angela Gordon is happy to have his brother-in-law have their back, providing his nephews with a father figure growing up.

Ad
"To the world, he is Aaron Gordon," Angela said. "But to us, he is the best uncle, friend and person that has showed up for us during the darkest times of our lives. He is the light, he is love and he is an incredible person who gives selflessly with all of his heart. One day, my boys will know how fortunate and blessed they are to have him to look up to."

As a tribute to his brother, Aaron began wearing the No. 32 jersey at the start of the 2024-25 NBA season. Drew wore the number during his college and pro career.

About the author
Juan Paolo David

Juan Paolo David

Twitter icon

Juan Paolo is a journalist for Sportskeeda who covers the NBA and WNBA. He's been writing about basketball since 2015 and has been with Sportskeeda since 2021.

Juan's allegiance lies with the Golden State Warriors and his journey with the Warriors began with their memorable victory over the Lakers in 2000, and he experienced the successes of the 'We Believe' era and the rise of Steph Curry. 

What Juan loves most about basketball is its ability to evoke a range of emotions, from adrenaline-fueled excitement to the highs of victory and the lows of defeat. To ensure complete accuracy in articles, he conducts thorough research before writing his articles.

The Warriors' victories in the 2022 and 2017 championships hold a special place in Juan's memories, as well as iconic moments like Baron Davis' dunk over Andrei Kirilenko and Goran Dragic's performance in the 2010 Western Conference semifinals.

Off the court, Juan enjoys watching football, TV and movies, caring for his numerous cats, and cooking whenever time permits.

Know More

Nuggets Fan? Check out the latest Denver Nuggets depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place.

Quick Links

Edited by Juan Paolo David
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications