"You can’t fake influence": Celtics fans go gaga as Kim Kardashian's son associates "JT" with Jayson Tatum instead of pop icon

Since emerging as a superstar for the Boston Celtics, many have argued for Jayson Tatum to be one of the prominent figures in the NBA. Fans were recently amazed to see him viewed over a music icon by the young generation.

During a recent episode of Keeping Up with the Kardashians, Kim Kardashian was at the table with her kids talking about fashion. She goes on to reference JT when talking about longtime pop star Justin Timberlake. However, her son ends up cutting her off to say those initials are for Tatum.

This clip ended up making its way to social media, where Celtics supporters were elated to see Jayson Tatum have such strong roots with young fans.

Most fans used this clip to enhance the argument that Tatum should be the face of the NBA.

"It’s over. Face of the league for the next generation." One fan said.

"Can’t believe Saint West confirmed Jayson Tatum is the face of the NBA," another fan said.

"This is pretty iconic tbh," said one fan.

Just entering the prime of his career, Tatum has already racked up an impressive list of accomplishments. As a multi-time All-Star, one-time champion and gold medalist, he is certainly in the conversation for best young superstar in the sport right now.

Jayson Tatum once took "JT" nickname from longtime NBA veteran

This instance is not the only time Jayson Tatum has overtaken the "JT" nickname. Earlier in his career, he also took the monicker from a longtime NBA veteran and eventual champion.

Back in November of 2020, the Boston Celtics signed Jeff Teague as a free agent in an effort to bring veteran leadership to their supporting cast. At the time, he was a former All-Star and proven player in the league for roughly a decade. That said, things did not work out for him in Boston how he might have hoped.

For starters, Teague lost his jersey number (0) to Jayson Tatum. On top of that, he also couldn't be called JT as the rising star had taken claim to that as well.

Years removed from his time with the Celtics, Teague can look back and laugh at how things unfolded. He had Tatum on his podcast in November to talk about what happened, jokingly accusing the star forward for stealing his identity.

"He had my jersey number first, but I let him keep it," Teague said. "I ain't I was going to lose my name in the process."

"I lost my number and my name it's crazy. I ain't even have no identity out there."

Teague only spent half a season with the Celtics before being traded to the Orlando Magic. He was then waived, which ended up working out in his favor. As a free agent, he signed with the Milwaukee Bucks and helped them win a championship in 2021.

