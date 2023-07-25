"You can be the waterboy" - James Harden snubbing Steph Curry from his top 5 all-time catches heat from NBA fans

According to USA Today, James Harden revealed his all-time top five list and instead of having Steph Curry or Magic Johnson at the point guard position, he placed LeBron James.

Harden placed Kobe Bryant at shooting guard, Michael Jordan at small forward, Tim Duncan at power forward, and Shaquille O'Neal at center.

While there were some fans on NBA Twitter that commended his list, others were not too fond of James Harden snubbing Steph Curry from his list.

Saint Pablo (Meme God) @Devonte_05 @TheNBACentral @USATODAY I'd drop Kobe and add Curry. No need to have Kobe and MJ.

🐐 @HonestKdFann @TheNBACentral @USATODAY Notice how he didn’t put Curry

S @SmM03423910 @TheNBACentral @USATODAY This is mine as well, though I might have Steph instead of kobe possibly

Besides questioning Harden's decision to not have Steph Curry on his all-time list, fans started to also mock James Harden in general.

Looking over James Harden's all-time top-five list, LeBron James is an interesting choice to place at the point guard position. The player is regarded as one of the greatest small forwards of all time but he has also received praise for his ability to play multiple positions.

Being compared to Magic Johnson, LeBron James is considered a point-forward because of his ability to run the offense with his excellent basketball IQ and scoring capabilities.

His skillset in running the team as the floor general was put into full motion during his second season with the Los Angeles Lakers and the options for him on offense were staggering. James was able to utilize his pick-and-roll action with Anthony Davis, while also being surrounded by shooters and slashers on the floor.

In the 2019-20 season, LeBron James averaged 25.3 points per game (49.3% shooting, including 34.8% from 3-point range), 10.2 assists, and 7.8 rebounds.

Similar to LeBron James, James Harden is also regarded as one of the best hybrid playmakers in the NBA. While being listed at the shooting guard position, he is quite capable of running a team's offense.

Harden was able to accomplish this during his time with the Houston Rockets, but became listed at the point guard position in his first season with the Brooklyn Nets.

During the 2020-21 season, he averaged 24.6 ppg (47.1% shooting, including 36.6% from 3-point range), 10.9 apg, and 8.5 rpg.

Looking back on Joel Embiid's comments about James Harden being "the best playmaker"

Similar to his role with the Brooklyn Nets, James Harden became the point guard for the Philadelphia 76ers. His star center teammate Joel Embiid praised him during their win against the Indiana Pacers, as reported in a Bleacher Report by Timothy Rapp. He said:

"I feel like, if I wanted to be a playmaker, I could be. But I don't need to, because I've got the best playmaker in the league. In the games that he doesn't play, I take on the role and it's fun."

In his second season with the 76ers, Harden averaged 21.0 ppg (44.1% shooting, including 38.5% from 3-point range), 10.7 apg, and 6.1 rpg.

Additionally, he was critical in Joel Embiid's production and level of play last season to acquire his first career MVP. With how James Harden ran the offense and enabled Embiid to play his best basketball, the 76ers center accomplished a career year that season.

