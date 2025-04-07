"You couldn’t even handle LeBron James" - NBA fans erupt over Stephen A. Smith's bold declaration to run for president of USA

Originally, ESPN's Stephen A. Smith wasn't interested in entering the world of politics. Smith denied that he was interested in a different profession even after some polls showed that he could be one of the top candidates for the Democratic presidential nomination. However, his opinion about the matter has changed since then.
On Monday, Smith addressed the talk about him potentially becoming a politician. According to the longtime media member, he wants to leave all the doors open.
Smith said he had been approached by people on Capitol Hill. He said elected officials have reached out to him for a chance to become a politician.
"I have no desire to be a politician, but I’ve decided that I’m no longer going to close that door," Smith said. "I’m gonna keep my options open. I’m going to entertain the possibility."
According to him, he'll wait until late 2026 to 2027 and observe the state of the country. Smith said that if he looks at the situation and it's a mess that he believes he can fix and has a shot at the presidency, he won't rule it out.
However, fans had varying opinions regarding Smith's intention to enter politics. Here are some of what the fans said about the NBA analyst's plans.
"You couldn’t even handle LeBron and you’re a sports analyst lmao we good just put the hot takes in the bag lil bro," a fan said.
"Just wait until LeBron challenges you in the Democratic Primary 😂" another fan said.
"Just Buy the dip and get back to debating LeBron for the majority of your day," one fan commented.
Other fans were harsh on Stephen A. Smith.
"No one will vote for you so don't waste your time," a fan said.
"The Dems are soo cooked if Stephen A is their best choice 🤣," another fan said.
"April Fools Day was last week!🤣🤣🤣" one fan commented that April Fool's Day has passed.
Jason Whitlock has something to say about Stephen A. Smith's potential plan to run for the presidency
Nothing has been official for Stephen A. Smith running for president. However, many have been opposed to him revealing his plan to enter politics. One of the people who criticized him was his fellow sports media personality, Jason Whitlock.
Whitlock addressed what SAS posted on X (formerly Twitter).
"I told y'all about this psyop 2 years ago," Whitlock posted. "All federal plants have been activated. You will know them by their role in pushing racial conflict and avoidance of biblical truth."
Whitlock has always been critical of Stephen A. Smith. The two have an ongoing beef, as they sometimes talk negatively against each other when they have a chance.
