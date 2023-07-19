"You was hating on Poole" - Draymond Green taking shot at Jordan Poole's father has NBA fans trashing him

Draymond Green talked with Patrick Beverley on "The Pat Bev Podcast with Rone" and talked about what happened regarding the Jordan Poole incident.

While Green gave cryptic statements about what led to him punching Poole, his explanation was met with a response from Jordan Poole's father on Twitter. As any father would, he stood by his son in defense of him, which resulted in a response from Draymond Green as well.

As the two went head-to-head on their Twitter dispute, NBA fans also had a few things to say on the matter.

Here is the tweet from Poole's father, Anthony Poole, as a response to Green's comments in "The Pat Bev Podcast with Rone."

"I'm stand on this that's some bs," Poole said. "Jp was his guy and he avoid me all last year. He is a soft b**ch and I'm standing on this and he didn't apologize to me and my wife. So he lame and me and him can meet anytime he want."

Meanwhile, this is what Draymond Green responded with towards Anthony Poole.

"That's so cute ... it's impossible to avoid you an arena for a year champ," Green said. "I got get my family from that family room every game. And stop using those words, they usually don't go over well against men."

Jordan Poole was asked regarding the impact Draymond Green's punch had on the Golden State Warriors last season

During Washington Wizards' media interviews, The Athletic's Anthony Slater asked Jordan Poole about his thoughts about the impact of his incident with Green last season. Poole responded in a nonchalant manner.

"We're in Washington now," Poole said. "Playing with Kuz. Great duo. We got a new front office now. Everybody is locked in and wants to be here."

There was much talk last season that the Golden State Warriors were a shell of themselves after the incident between Draymond Green and Jordan Poole. The altercation between the two former teammates happened during a team practice early last season.

Both Draymond Green and Jordan Poole were exchanging words towards one another, resulting in a punch thrown by Green landing on Poole's face. The team was not the same ever since, despite doing their best to move on from what happened.

During the postseason, Jordan Poole struggled to replicate the same level of production that he has during their championship run. In the 13 games he played in the playoffs, Poole averaged 10.3 points per game (34.1% shooting, including 25.4% from 3-point range).

His numbers went significantly down compared to their championship season, wherein he averaged 17.0 ppg (50.8% shooting, including 39.1% from 3-point range).

