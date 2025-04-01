"You could be homeless" - Grizzlies' $104,720,000 star makes bizarre statement after Memphis' loss against Celtics

The Memphis Grizzlies struggled on Monday when they lost to the Boston Celtics 117-103 at home in the FedEx Forum. The Grizzlies are now 3-7 in their last 10 games and have lost three straight. Jaren Jackson Jr. made a bizarre statement after the game.

Speaking to reporters in the locker room following the loss, Jackson was asked about the impact of the defeat on their chemistry. Jackson, who is on a $104,720,000 contract, wasn't too worried about his team's slump, pointing to the privilege that professional athletes have.

"We had wins, we had losses," Jackson said. "Ain't no reason to feel like crazy. It always could be worse. You could be homeless."

It was an interesting take and perspective by Jaren Jackson Jr., which is not wrong and makes sense in a way. It's also valid to gain the point of view of the former Defensive Player of the Year. The Memphis Grizzlies were as high as the No. 2 seed in January, and now they're in jeopardy of falling to the NBA Play-In Tournament spots.

With their loss to the Celtics, Memphis now has a record of 44-31 with seven games remaining in the regular season. Their lead over the Golden State Warriors shrank to just half a game, while the Minnesota Timberwolves and LA Clippers aren't far behind.

Memphis has four more games on the road and three at the FedEx Forum. However, only three teams with a losing record are on their remaining schedule. They will face the Warriors, Timberwolves, Denver Nuggets and Detroit Pistons.

Grizzlies fail to snap Celtics' winning streak

The Memphis Grizzlies beat the Boston Celtics in their first meeting of the season back on Dec. 7 at the TD Garden. However, the Grizzlies are having an end-of-season crisis following the firing of coach Taylor Jenkins over the weekend. It was a surprising move that caught a lot of people in the NBA off guard.

Still, it was all business in Memphis on Monday when they welcomed the defending champs at the FedEx Forum. The game started well for the hosts before the Celtics took control in the second quarter.

It was still a close game in the third quarter before the visitors finally ran away with it in the final period. Ja Morant had 26 points, six rebounds and five assists to lead Memphis, while Jaren Jackson Jr. contributed 20 points and 15 boards. Santi Aldama scored 21 points off the bench, but it wasn't enough to prevent the loss.

