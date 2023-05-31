"You know what a guy"- Bob Myers has huge appreciation for legendary Warriors coach Steve Kerr

Bob Myers has nothing but praise for Golden State Warriors head coach Steve Kerr. While Kerr has brought a lot of success to the franchise and has established a culture in the Bay Area, Myers expressed his appreciation for Kerr as a friend in a recent interview.

As he stepped down from the role of General Manager of the Warriors, Myers highlighted his relationship with Kerr in a press conference, describing it as a "once-in-a-lifetime friendship." Myers and Kerr started at the Warriors at the same time in the 2014-15 season and led them to four NBA titles over 11 seasons.

"Oh, boy, you know what a guy. What a once-in-a-lifetime friendship, once-in-a-lifetime person who -- he's a fantastic coach," Kerr said. "He's an all-time, top Hall of Fame coach. But you can go through your whole life and not meet people like that, not make friendships like that. It's super rare."

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Warriors on NBCS @NBCSWarriors Bob Myers spoke extensively about his relationship with Steve Kerr Bob Myers spoke extensively about his relationship with Steve Kerr https://t.co/SmvtKkcVJi

The Golden State Warriors have been one of the most successful NBA franchises in the modern era. With a period of dominance beginning from the 2014-15 season, the Dubs won four titles in eight years - the latest coming last season.

Kerr's arrival practically changed the face of the Warriors franchise. He built one of the most effective and elaborate offensive systems and, over time, turned it into a well-oiled machine.

Things seemed to be on track for the Warriors dynasty, having won the NBA title in the 2021-22 season. However, the 2022-23 season saw several unexpected turns that made their position in the league shaky.

After losing in the 2023 Western Conference semifinals, several rumors regarding lineup and personnel changes sprouted. Myers's departure was one of them, which ultimately came to fruition.

Read: NBA Rumors- Steve Kerr may leave the Warriors eventually and take over the Spurs from Gregg Popovich

What does Bob Myers' departure mean for Golden State?

There is no doubt that the Golden State Warriors are in a bit of a transitional phase. With Bob Myers' tenure with the team coming to an end, it simply means that the Warriors are set to come under new leadership.

At this juncture, it is hard to say whether this will have a positive or negative effect on the Warriors. Considering all that Myers has brought to the franchise, it is only certain to say that his successor will have big shoes to fill.

Bob Myers' departure may also likely be the first domino to fall in the Warriors' offseason. Rumors of several more moves are doing the rounds, and if they actually happen like Myer's move, the Dubs could undergo a massive overhaul.

Recommended Video NBA players react to Miami beating Boston and booking a trip to the Finals!

Poll : 0 votes