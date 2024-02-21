"You’ll trash Doc just like you did in Philly" - Patrick Beverley beefing with JJ Redick over Doc Rivers has NBA fans roasting Bucks' guard

Milwaukee Bucks guard Patrick Beverley isn't backing down on his feud with former NBA shooting guard JJ Redick. The two had a back-and-forth on X (formerly Twitter) regarding Doc Rivers' tendency to blame others. Their exchange has caught fans off-guard and they were surprised by it.

It started when Redick went on a rant in the latest episode of ESPN's First Take about how Rivers has always lacked accountability for his mistakes. Beverley, who plays for the coach for a second time in his career, didn't appreciate what the former LA Clippers star had to say.

Beverley called Redick out online and claimed that Rivers saved his career by pursuing him during his stint with the Clippers. The shooter didn't let it pass, as he claimed he had a decent offer to be a starter for a different team via a four-year contract. He implied that his career didn't need saving.

Beverley replied to Redick, asking why he didn't take the other offer.

"Why didn’t u take it then? U was comfy in your role with team. And don’t just say LA," Beverley said.

Their sudden beef had fans surprised. But given the narrative around Rivers, fans quickly turned on Beverley and started roasting the Bucks guard.

Looking back at Redick's career, it was clear it didn't need saving from anyone, especially Rivers. By the time he was traded from Orlando Magic, he was already one of the best shooters in the league.

When he left the Clippers after the 2016-17 season, Redick had three great seasons with the Philadelphia 76ers as a starter.

Patrick Beverley excelled under Doc Rivers' system before

Patrick Beverley is reunited with the coach that helped him perform better in his career. Like Redick, Beverley spent four years playing for the Clippers while under the coaching of Rivers for the first three years.

In his first season with the team, Pat Bev posted his career-high in points. He averaged 12.2 points, 4.1 rebounds and 2.9 assists while shooting 40% from beyond the arc. The two-way guard had a great first season, which helped the team return to the postseason for the first time since the Lob City era in his second year.

Through the four seasons he played in Los Angeles, Beverley never made the All-Star team but was an important piece to the team. He also notched his third All-Defensive team during his time playing for Rivers.

