"You probably should've vetoed it" - NBA fans don't buy Adam Silver's admission on Luka Doncic to Lakers trade

On Saturday, NBA Commissioner Adam Silver opened up about the trade that sent Luka Doncic to the LA Lakers. Silver told the media during the NBA All-Star Weekend press conference that he was caught off guard by the trade.

Fans on social media weren't buying Silver's admission and felt like he should've done something about it if he were truly against the trade situation.

Here's what some fans had to say on X, formerly Twitter:

"if you’re that surprised by it you probably should’ve vetoed it"

"Translation: “I signed off on this weeks before it happened.”

NBA ratings have been low as of late and fans alleged it could be a stunt to try to get viewers to watch the league again. Having that in mind, here are other fan reactions on X:

"“News to me” we know u did this," one said.

"Asking them to do it and acting like you had no idea," another said.

"He should have vetoed the trade. Way under valued you don’t trade a generational star," one pointed out.

"This has BS written all over it. Collusion," another said.

Adam Silver claims he didn't know about Luka Doncic's trade

NBA Commissioner Adam Silver told the media that he had no clue that the LA Lakers and Dallas Mavericks planned on trading their two superstars. Luka Doncic and Anthony Davis were traded for each other on February 1, which sent shockwaves across the basketball world.

While fans don't believe that Silver had anything to do with the trade, the Commissioner said he was surprised when he learned about it. Not once did Silver think the Mavericks would consider trading away a generational talent such as Doncic.

"I was surprised when I heard about the trade," Silver said. "I did not know that Luka (Doncic) was potentially a player that was about to be traded. That was news to me. I followed it like a fan from that standpoint."

Whatever the truth may be, Luka Doncic now wears the colors Purple and Gold. While it might take a while to get used to, LA fans are thrilled to have the Slovenian superstar by their side.

