"You're not allowed to play defense on him": NBA fans unfazed by Joel Embiid's exploits despite another 50 burger with 18 free throw attempts

Joel Embiid versus Rudy Gobert or Karl-Anthony Towns is a matchup many fans have been wanting to see over the years. With the Philadelphia 76ers hosting the Minnesota Timberwolves on Wednesday, Gobert and Towns will try to contain the reigning NBA MVP. The Timberwolves, which leads the league in defensive rating, were expected to give Embiid a tough time.

In 36 minutes, “The Process” just obliterated nearly everything the Timberwolves could throw at him. He exploded for 51 points, hitting 17-25 shots. The big man also made an incredible 17-18 free throws to reach his output.

Fans on Twitter/X promptly reacted to Joel Embiid’s performance:

“Cause you’re not allowed to play defense on him lol”

The Minnesota Timberwolves planned to pack the paint and limit Joel Embiid’s damage inside. It might have worked had Philly’s franchise player not kept hitting mid-range jumpers. Once the defense started to open up, Embiid only continued to exploit weaknesses in Minnesota’s defensive strategy.

The game was close throughout until the 76ers began to pull away in the fourth quarter. Minnesota’s front line did their best to stop the NBA’s leading scorer but the team couldn’t get it done. When “The Process” has his mid-range game on point, there’s not much defenders can do to contain him.

Joel Embiid and the Philadelphia 76ers keep in step with the Milwaukee Bucks and the Boston Celtics for the best record in the Eastern Conference

Wednesday night’s win improved the Philadelphia 76ers’ record to 19-8 for third in the Eastern Conference. The Boston Celtics (20-6) and the Milwaukee Bucks (20-7) continue to lead the pack. Philly’s win also dropped the Minnesota Timberwolves to the same win-loss slate as the Celtics.

The Sixers want to stay within striking distance of the Bucks and the Celtics for the best record in their conference. They would certainly like to have the home-court advantage against any of these teams once the playoffs start.

Boston is unbeaten in front of their fans in 14 games while Milwaukee is 15-2. The Orlando Magic, which holds a 16-9 mark, owns an 11-2 record in Florida. Joel Embiids’ team, meanwhile, is 10-4.

Home-court advantage does not guarantee playoff wins. The Philadelphia 76ers had the Boston Celtics on the ropes in last season’s playoffs but couldn’t beat them at home to reach the conference finals. Embiid and crew, though, would rather be playing at Wells Fargo Arena than anywhere else in the postseason.