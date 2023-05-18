"You're making $200M a year" - Charles Barkley rips Ja Morant apart after another gun incident

Charles Barkley sent a message to Ja Morant following another gun incident over the weekend. Barkley went off on the Memphis Grizzlies superstar for seemingly trying to be someone he's not and throwing all the hard work he did to be where he is today.

On a recent episode of Inside the NBA, Barkley and the crew discussed Morant's most recent video scandal involving a gun. The former MVP explained that the young star can't do what he's doing because he's under contract with the Grizzlies, as well as being employed by the league.

"If you want to do all that stuff and give all that money back, more power to you," Barkley said. "You can make that stance. 'Know what? I want to do what I want to do. I want to flash my gun and make videos and do things.' Ok, that's fine but you can't make money on the NBA doing this stuff.

"I just hope that he grows up and realize like, first of all, you're not a thug, you're not a criminal, you're not a crook. You're a guy making $200 million a year to dribble a stupid basketball and you hit the lottery. We all hit the lottery to do something. There's people out there working nine to five, 80 to 90 hours a week going to make $25,000 a year. They would kill to be in our situation."

Charles Barkley was also critical of people defending Ja Morant's actions on television. Barkley knew that Morant didn't do anything illegal or broke the law, but he's also employed by a private organization that has their own set of rules and standards.

"We got some idiots, some fools, some jackasses on television that really just pissed me off talking about, 'Ja should make a stance saying he didn't break any laws. He didn't do anything wrong, we're in a state where you can carry a gun,'" Barkley said. "Those guys are just freaking idiots. ... There are certain rules and regulations you have to live by, plain and simple. You can’t do stupid stuff, that's the tradeoff."

Ja Morant issues apology, Adam Silver comments on situation

Ja Morant of the Memphis Grizzlies

Ja Morant has released a statement and apologized for his actions over the weekend. Morant is facing a lengthy suspension from the NBA, considering he was already suspended for eight games after doing the same thing back in March.

Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn Ja Morant statement: “I know I’ve disappointed a lot of people who have supported me. This is a journey and I recognize there is more work to do. My words may not mean much right now, but I take full accountability for my actions. I’m committed to continuing to work on myself.” Ja Morant statement: “I know I’ve disappointed a lot of people who have supported me. This is a journey and I recognize there is more work to do. My words may not mean much right now, but I take full accountability for my actions. I’m committed to continuing to work on myself.”

NBA commissioner Adam Silver also commented on Morant's recent incident during Tuesday's draft lottery in Chicago. Silver told ESPN's Malika Andrews that the league has began investigating the situation and that he's 'assuming the worst' regarding the matter.

Some people are still confused why Morant is being punished by the Memphis Grizzlies and the NBA. Morant didn't lose his Second Ammendment rights to own a gun and is not facing jail time. However, he's facing the consequences of his actions from the organization that's paying him millions.

