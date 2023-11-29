"You win the MVP he wins the Ballon d'Or" - Fans hail Luka Doncic for dubbing Jude Bellingham as 'incredible' soccer player

Luka Doncic had fans excited after the Dallas Mavericks star tweeted on X (formerly Twitter) about Jude Bellingham, a midfielder for La Liga club Real Madrid and the England national team, as an incredible soccer player.

He shared the post after Bellingham scored a goal in Madrid's 4-2 victory over Napoli in the UEFA Champions League.

It's known in the NBA lore that Doncic has a close relationship with the sport. His knowledge of soccer is well known and fans are aware of the Slovenian's skills on the field.

Doncic tweeted:

"Bellingham es increible!!!"

After this, fans couldn't help but commend Doncic for his words about Bellingham. Here are some of the reactions.

"U win the mvp he wins the ballon dor and we are fine"

A fan reminded everyone of Doncic's stint with Real Madrid's basketball team.

"Luka and Bellingham... Carrying Real Madrid at a young age."

"DONCIC MY GOAT."

"Luka knows ball."

"You and him are both alike."

"Best in the world."

"My goat knows ball."

"Bellingham is insane"

"MVP in the 🌍."

"Luka incredible ball knowledge."

"Luka has spoken meaning it is final"

"Best in NBA 🤝 Best at Football."

"You and him already goats."

"You're also incredible luka."

"GOAT recognizes GOAT."

"Bellingham is the doncic of basketball is own the league."

"He is Luka Doncic of football."

The Mavericks star is one of the few NBA stars who watch soccer closely.

Jason Kidd believes in the duo of Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving

Both Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving have been stellar this season. Together, they've led Dallas to an 11-6 record, putting them in the top three in the Western Conference standings.

In their recent game, the pair combined for 68 points (41 from Doncic and 27 from Irving), leading the Mavs to a 121–115 win against the Houston Rockets. After the game, head coach Jason Kidd was asked about the partnership of the two stars and how it has helped the team win significant games this season.

"As you just mentioned, they’re one of the best, if not the best in clutch time," Kidd said. "But that was a big thing you guys wanted to make a big deal about last year. But you’re not making a big deal about it this year, because s***’s going good. So, write some positive s***."

"It’s alright to write positive stuff, people will read your positive s***, you don’t always have to be negative. The world’s already negative enough, right? So, let’s see some positive stuff on some positive people that are doing their job on a nightly basis."

Kidd is passionate about his All-Star duo and believes they'll step up their game when needed.

