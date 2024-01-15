Zion Williamson Injury Update: Latest on Pelicans superstar's condition vs Dallas Mavericks (January 15)

Zion Williamson has been listed as probable by the New Orleans Pelicans ahead of their game against the Dallas Mavericks on Monday. Williamson has stayed relatively healthy this season and has already played 32 games. That's three more than the 29 games he played last season and the campaign is yet to reach the halfway mark.

Williamson has been plagued by injuries since the Pelicans drafted him first overall in 2019. He even missed the entire 2021-22 season because of a foot issue. Another problem for the 23-year-old forward is his weight and conditioning, which has been a source of frustration for fans and the team.

Zion Williamson injury update

According to the New Orleans Pelicans' injury report, Zion Williamson is probable for Monday's contest with a right quad contusion. Williamson missed the Pelicans' previous game, which was also against the Dallas Mavericks. His team survived an onslaught from Kyrie Irving to get the 118-108 win.

In addition to his current injury, Williamson has also suffered several minor injuries to his ankle (Dec. 12), illness (Dec. 20) and quad (Jan. 6). Most of the games he missed are due to rest as the Pelicans regularly sit him in either the first or second set of a back-to-back.

What happened to Zion Williamson?

It's unclear when Zion Williamson suffered the injury, but the first quad issue popped up on Jan. 6 a day after the New Orleans Pelicans' 111-95 loss to the LA Clippers. Williamson missed the team's next game against the Sacramento Kings, but was available to play on Jan. 10.

The Duke product was then listed to have a quad issue after the Pelicans lost to the Denver Nuggets. He missed the next game last Friday, but it was due to rest since it was the second half of a back-to-back.

When will Zion Williamson return?

With Zion Williamson listed as probable, he's more than likely playing and starting on Monday afternoon against the Dallas Mavericks. Williamson will still need to get cleared by the team's medical staff before the game.

How to watch Pelicans vs Mavericks?

The New Orleans Pelicans vs Dallas Mavericks game is set to begin at 2:30 p.m. EST. The game will be televised on Bally Sports New Orleans and Bally Sports SouthWest-Dallas.

It's also available on radio stations SiriusXM 97.1 FM, S: 99.1 FM and WRNO 99.5 FM. Live streaming options include FuboTV and the NBA League Pass, which are paid subscriptions.

