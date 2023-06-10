"Zions PR team trying to make a comeback from down 3-1" - NBA fans react to Zion Williamson pledging $250,000 to the school system to help children

Zion Williamson has kept mum despite the brewing controversy surrounding him. The latest news from his camp, however, has surprised many.

Here’s a tweet from Andrew Lopez that probably no one expected:

“Zion Williamson has partnered with Jefferson Parish to help with their Summer Bridge program.

“Also, the Zion Williamson Foundation has donated $250,000 to the school system to help with uniform costs for children who have to attend new schools because of consolidations.”

The news was quickly greeted with sarcasm and criticism from sports and entertainment fans:

“Zions PR team trying to make a comeback from down 3-1”

The New Orleans Pelicans star announced via a video with girlfriend Ahkeema that they were expecting a baby. Via a gender reveal party, they let the world know that they will be expecting a baby.

Williamson was a little emotional in the video when he said this:

“You’re going to see this at some point. I don’t know what the future holds, but mommy and daddy love you. If you don’t know nothing else in this world, know that mommy and daddy love you for life.”

Not long after the said video became viral, adult film star Moriah Mills came out with guns blazing. She posted a series of tweets alleging a secret relationship with Williamson. Mills had photos of the basketball superstar’s texts to her asking her to stay with him in New Orleans.

In one of the messages, Williamson even asked her how much she was expecting to receive once they stayed together. The porn star punctuated her post by warning the Pelicans star that she could be pregnant herself.

The Mills incident wasn’t the only one that caused an uproar on Twitter. An IG model named Yamile Taylor posted a story on her Instagram account with the caption (via Hip Hop Ties):

“Sleeping comfortably knowing u have b*thes pregnant ehhh disgusted”

Taylor alleged that "Zanos" brought her tickets to one of his games and promised to give her gifts. Ahkeema, Williamson’s girlfriend, was already reportedly pregnant when this happened. Taylor reportedly only came out because the player didn’t keep his word regarding the gifts.

Zion Williamson will be under a microscope when he plays next season

Two years ago, Zion Williamson sat out the entire 82-game schedule due to a broken right foot. This season, he played only 29 games after suffering and trying to recover from a right hamstring injury.

Williamson made the All-Star team but didn’t play since Jan. 2 in a 120-111 loss to Joel Embiid and the Philadelphia 76ers. He has also been accused of playing out of shape when he’s healthy.

The New Orleans Pelicans reached the play-in tournament but Williamson wasn’t available. New Orleans overcame big odds last season to make the playoffs where they lost to the top-seeded Phoenix Suns. Williamson could only cheer from the sidelines.

After the off-court controversies, he will be under a microscope next season. Fans are likely to mercilessly go after him if he doesn’t perform well or if he suffers another injury.

Zion Williamson has been superb when he’s healthy. He just couldn’t stay that way for most of his NBA career.

