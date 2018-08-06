Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Niki Lauda in 'very satisfying' state after operation

Press Trust of India
NEWS
News
8   //    06 Aug 2018, 20:31 IST

Vienna, Aug 6 (AFP) Three-time Formula One champion Niki Lauda is in a "very satisfying" state four days after undergoing an emergency lung transplant following an infection, Vienna's general hospital said on Monday.

"Already 24 hours after surgery Mr Lauda could be extubated, was spontaneously breathing and had full consciousness," the hospital said in a statement.

"During the following days his condition has further improved continuously and all organs are functioning well," it went on.

Lauda, 69, had cut short his holiday in Ibiza at the end of July and returned to Vienna for treatment after developing a lung infection.

He was made a priority for a transplant after having to be put on an artificial lung.

The poisonous gases inhaled during his infamous 1976 accident -- where rescuers took almost a minute to pull him from his burning car -- have caused a steady decline in the strength of his lungs.

Dr Walter Klepetko, who performed the transplant, told the Oesterreich newspaper that Lauda would have to wait several weeks before leaving hospital but that barring any complications he should eventually "again be able to fly, work and take part in sport as he did before".

Usually a regular presence in the Grand Prix paddocks around the world with Mercedes, where he's non-executive chairman, Lauda had missed the Hockenheim race on July 22 and the Hungary event the week after because of his illness.

Lauda is also very active in aviation - in January he bought back his old airline Niki, renaming it LaudaMotion but going on to sell a majority stake to Irish low-cost operator Ryanair two months later.

According to Oesterreich, just before his operation he contacted Ryanair boss Michael O'Leary with a view to selling his remaining stake in the business and reducing his workload. Crowned world champion for the first time in 1975, Lauda cheated death the following year in a horror crash at the German Grand Prix at the Nurburgring which left him with severe burns. Despite that, he would still capture further world titles in 1977 and 1984. Lauda, who also required kidney transplants in 1997 and 2005, is the father of four children from two marriages -- Lukas (39), Mathias (37) and eight-year-old twins Max and Mia

Press Trust of India
NEWS
Press Trust of India (PTI) is a news agency in India
Top 10 Scorers in Golden State Warriors' History 
RELATED STORY
Top 5 Players with Most 3s in a Single Game in NBA Finals...
RELATED STORY
2019 NBA Free Agency: 3 Teams That Could Finally Reach...
RELATED STORY
5 Greatest Players in San Antonio Spurs Franchise History
RELATED STORY
Can LeBron James Emulate Kobe Bryant's Impact at LA Lakers!?
RELATED STORY
NBA 2018-19 Free Agency: Worst Contract By Team -...
RELATED STORY
5 Parallel's Between Few of the Greatest Personalities of...
RELATED STORY
NBA: President Donald Trump Takes Shot At LeBron James In...
RELATED STORY
NBA Top 10: The Best NBA Players Right Now
RELATED STORY
5 Best NBA Teams from the 2010s
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us