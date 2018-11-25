×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்

No. 14 Florida State, Villanova meet in AdvoCare final

Associated Press
NEWS
News
9   //    25 Nov 2018, 13:27 IST
AP Image

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. (AP) — Florida State coach Leonard Hamilton jokingly says he has revenge on his mind when his No. 14 Seminoles face Villanova coach Jay Wright and the defending national champion Wildcats in the championship game at the AdvoCare Invitational.

"I've got tremendous amount of respect for coach Wright. The only thing I don't like about coach Wright, my wife keeps telling me how handsome he is," a smiling Hamilton said. "That's a problem. I'm going to have to tell him that then. So, maybe I need to get a little revenge from that standpoint. He's a class act. He does a tremendous job coaching his team."

Three other games will take place Sunday.

No. 19 LSU will go against Oklahoma State in the third-place game.

Memphis and Charleston square off for fifth place, while the seventh-place game has Canisius and UAB.

Associated Press
NEWS
Texas beats No. 7 North Carolina 92-89 in Las Vegas
RELATED STORY
Lawson, No. 2 Kansas rally past No. 5 Tennessee in OT, 87-81
RELATED STORY
Duke steady at No. 1 as Villanova tumbles from Top 25
RELATED STORY
Savoy helps No. 17 Florida State beat Florida 81-60
RELATED STORY
Michigan routs Villanova in championship rematch
RELATED STORY
Duke leapfrogs Kansas for No. 1 in latest AP Top 25 poll
RELATED STORY
National champion Villanova reloads after 4 key losses
RELATED STORY
Villanova rolls in first game at new-look Pavillion
RELATED STORY
Teske scores 13, No. 19 Michigan beats Norfolk State 63-44
RELATED STORY
Restocked Kansas nabs No. 1 spot in AP Top 25 preseason poll
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us