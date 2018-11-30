×
No. 21 Buffalo beats Milwaukee in Belfast, Northern Ireland

Associated Press
NEWS
News
8   //    30 Nov 2018, 23:46 IST
AP Image

BELFAST, Northern Ireland (AP) — Jeremy Harris scored 21 points, Nick Perkins added 20 with nine rebounds, and No. 21 Buffalo beat Milwaukee 96-77 on Friday in the Basketball Hall of Fame Belfast Classic.

CJ Massinburg added 16 points as the Bulls improved to 6-0 for the first time since the 1930-31 season.

Buffalo advanced to Saturday's championship game in the Goliath bracket where they will meet San Francisco (7-0), a 76-58 winner over Stephen F. Austin.

The Bulls shot 14 of 33 (42 percent) from 3-point range while the Panthers went 6 for 28. Perkins was 4 of 5 from behind the arc. Massinburg went 4 of 8, becoming the fourth player in school history to surpass 200 career 3-pointers.

Carson Warren-Newsome scored a career-high 26 points to lead Milwaukee (2-5). The Panthers will play Stephen F. Austin in the consolation game.

Buffalo used a 12-2 run to take a 43-32 lead into halftime. Milwaukee cut a 16-point deficit to four with 8:45 remaining before the Bulls pulled away with a 17-4 run.

