No. 3 Oregon routs Utah 90-63

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Satou Sabally scored 23 points and Ruthy Hebard added 21 points and 13 rebounds to lead No. 3 Oregon to a 90-63 victory over Utah on Thursday night.

Sabrina Ionescu had 10 points, 10 assists and seven rebounds and Erin Boley added 11 points and six rebounds for the Ducks. Oregon earned its sixth straight win and swept the season series.

Kemery Martin scored 15 points to lead the Utes. Utah dropped its second straight game against a Top 10 opponent after struggling to slow down Oregon's early shooting. The Ducks outscored the Utes 44-28 in the paint and 26-6 in fastbreak points.

The Ducks wasted no time putting pressure on Utah's defense with their potent offense. Oregon made 12 straight shots over a seven-plus minute stretch after starting 1-of-4 from the field. The Ducks shot 80% from the field overall in the first quarter alone and made 70% of their shots in the first half.

It opened the door for Oregon to quickly build a comfortable lead.

Boley and Sabally made 3-pointers as part of a 10-0 run that put the Ducks up 15-7. Utah briefly closed the gap and pulled within 17-14 on a jumper from Brynn Maxwell. Oregon did not let the Utes get any closer.

The Ducks went on an 18-2 run that extended into the second quarter and took a 35-16 lead. Sabally and Hebard combined to score five baskets for Oregon during this decisive stretch.

Utah struggled to answer the Ducks. The Utes missed their final eight shots of the first half and shot just 4-of-17 from the field in the second quarter. Oregon ended the half on a 9-0 run. Hebard and Erin Boley capped the run with back-to-back layups off Utah turnovers to give the Ducks a 52-26 halftime lead.

BIG PICTURE

Oregon: The Ducks showed again why they boast one of the nation's top scoring offenses. For most of the game, Oregon was opportunistic in turning Utah defensive and offensive mistakes into baskets.

Utah: After a promising start, the Utes were overwhelmed by the Ducks for a second time this season. Facing a highly efficient offense, Utah could do little to stop Oregon in transition or contain the Ducks around the basket.

UP NEXT

Oregon: Plays at Colorado on Saturday.

Utah: Hosts No. 10 Oregon State on Saturday.