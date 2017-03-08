Nowitzki joins elite company with 30,000 career points

Dirk Nowitzki joined illustrious company as the Dallas Mavericks star brought up 30,000 career points in the NBA.

by Opta News 08 Mar 2017, 08:23 IST

Dirk Nowitzki

With his 20th point against the Los Angeles Lakers, Dallas Mavericks star Dirk Nowitzki became the fifth player in NBA history to score 30,000 career points.

Nowitzki, 38, joins Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, Wilt Chamberlain, Karl Malone, Michael Jordan and Kobe Bryant to reach the milestone.

Julius Erving reached 30,000 points with his ABA career included, but Nowitzki, who hails from Germany, will be the first international player in the group.

Nowitzki came out firing on Tuesday and needed barely a quarter to score the requisite 20 points.

He was a perfect six-for-six from the floor to start the game, including a pair from three-point range, for 14 points in the first five minutes, 31 seconds.

Then, at 10:57 in the second, Nowitzki sunk a 15-footer to reach the milestone.

DIRK REACHES 30,000 CAREER POINTS IN THE MOST DIRK WAY POSSIBLE!#MFFL pic.twitter.com/u0aoF7Ga2R — NBA (@NBA) March 8, 2017

With career averages of 21.8 points, 7.8 rebounds and 2.5 assists, a championship and MVP honours under his belt, Nowitzki will likely join his historical counterparts in the Hall of Fame after he retires, which is rumoured to be following next season.

The Mavericks' all-time leader in points, games and minutes played, rebounds, field goals made and three-pointers made, Nowitzki is seeing his numbers diminish as he ages.

He entered Tuesday's game with 13.6 points and 6.6 rebounds per game.