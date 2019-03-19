×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Nowitzki passes Chamberlain for 6th on NBA scoring list

Associated Press
NEWS
News
18   //    19 Mar 2019, 07:25 IST
AP Image

DALLAS (AP) — Dirk Nowitzki of the Dallas Mavericks became the NBA's sixth-leading scorer Monday night with another of his signature long-range jumpers.

Nowitzki took Luka Doncic's handoff and backed down New Orleans' Kenrich Williams before hitting a turnaround from the top of the free-throw circle with 8:35 left in the first quarter.

The basket brought Nowitzki to 31,420 points in his career, one more than Wilt Chamberlain. The 40-year-old German trails only Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, Karl Malone, Kobe Bryant, LeBron James and Michael Jordan. James passed Jordan for fourth place on March 6.

Coming into the game, Nowitzki needed just four points to pass Chamberlain, and he started for just the ninth time this season. His first basket was a 20-footer off an assist from rookie Jalen Brunson.

While Nowitzki stands only an inch shorter than Chamberlain's listed height of 7-foot-1, the two reached their point totals with contrasting styles of play.

Chamberlain once averaged more than 50 points in a season, dominating inside to such a degree that the NBA widened the paint in an effort to neutralize him.

Nowitzki, meanwhile, has made nearly 2,000 3-pointers in his career, establishing the trend of big men with long-range shooting capabilities. He's an 88-percent free-throw shooter, 37 points higher than Chamberlain's mark.

"One of his real legacies is gonna be how he helped this game evolve to what it is today," Mavericks coach Rick Carlisle said. "In the '90s and early 2000s, there was a real crisis. Scoring was down. The way Dirk approached the game helped ... nudge the game along and open up space. Eventually the value of the 3-point shot to open up space became a reality. And so today, you don't hear anybody talking about how there's not enough scoring or the game's not exciting."

Nowitzki is 872 points behind Jordan but may retire at the end of the season, though he has said he will decide on his future when the season is over. He is the only player in NBA history to play 21 seasons with one team.

Nowitzki missed the first 26 games of the season recovering from left ankle surgery and has been reduced to a role player for much of the year, but he has started the past four games and nine out of the last 12 for the Mavs. His season high entering Monday was 15 points.

Associated Press
NEWS
NBA: Top 5 Amazing Dirk Nowitzki Moments
RELATED STORY
Nowitzki passes Stockton for third most NBA games played
RELATED STORY
NBA All-time Scoring Leaders: Top 10 regular season scorers in NBA history
RELATED STORY
NBA All Time Points Leaders and Their Regular Season and Playoffs Stats
RELATED STORY
Mavericks top Cavaliers 121-116 as Dirk closes on Wilt
RELATED STORY
LeBron James passes Michael Jordan for 4th in career scoring
RELATED STORY
Mavs' Nowitzki makes debut in 21st season vs Suns
RELATED STORY
NBA Player Comparison: Kevin Garnett Vs Dirk Nowitzki
RELATED STORY
From Dirk to Durant: Five NBA milestones to watch
RELATED STORY
End of an Era: NBA will miss Vince Carter, Dirk Nowitzki, and Dwyane Wade
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us