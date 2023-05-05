Nuggets vs Suns injury report: Lineup for Game 3 Western Conference Semi-finals (May 5, 2023)

Heading into Nuggets vs Suns Game 3, Denver has a commanding 2-0 lead in the serious. Phoenix has dug themselves into a hole, and will have to get it out without one of their key players.

Looking at the injury report for Nuggets vs Celtics, only one name is listed for either side. That being Phoenix point guard Chris Paul. He suffered a groin strain and is expected to be out at least a week.

"Phoenix Suns guard Chris Paul is expected to be re-evaluated in one week after MRI on his groin injury today, sources tell The Atheltic. Suns are preparing to be without Paul through Games 3-5, sources said."

Through seven postseason matchups this year, Paul is averaging 12.4 points, 5.0 rebounds, and 7.4 assists. Before suffering this injury, the 37 year old put up eight points, five rebounds, and six assists in 25 minutes of action.

What are the projected lineups for Nuggets vs Suns Game 3?

Since there is only one name on the Nuggets vs Suns injury report, the lineups should look fairly similar to the first two games of the series. For Denver, they'll continue using the lineup of Jamal Murray, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, Michael Porter Jr., Aaron Gordon, and Nikola Jokic.

For the Phoenix Suns, they could go multiple different routes with replacing Chris Paul in the starting lineup. The easy fix would be sliding Cameron Payne up from the second unit, but that would leave the bench without a ballhandler. Another route they could go is insert Damion Lee to add more shooting and have Devin Booker or Kevin Durant run the offense.

Since their rotation is so thin, Phoenix might be better off keeping Payne with the second unit. Booker and Durant are more than capable of taking on the primary ballhandling duties. Only time will tell on how Monty Williams plans to make this adjustment.

