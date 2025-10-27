OKC Thunder vs Dallas Mavericks Preview and Prediction - Oct. 27 | 2025-26 NBA Season

New week, new NBA action, and Monday’s 11-game slate includes a marquee Western Conference matchup between the OKC Thunder and the Dallas Mavericks.

The Thunder remain unbeaten through three games, though they’ve shown some early-season vulnerability with their first two wins coming in double overtime. The Mavericks, meanwhile, will play the second night of a back-to-back after picking up their first victory of the season on Sunday.

Here’s a preview of Monday’s OKC Thunder vs Dallas Mavericks game, scheduled to tip off at 8:30 p.m. ET at American Airlines Center in Dallas.

OKC Thunder vs Dallas Mavericks Preview and Odds

Moneyline: Thunder (-310) vs Mavericks (+250)

Spread: Thunder -7.5 (-110) vs Mavericks +7.5 (-110)

Total (O/U): Thunder o226.5 (-110) vs Mavericks u226.5 (-110)

Editor's note: The odds could change close to the game. The odds listed were as per available information at the time of writing.

OKC Thunder vs Dallas Mavericks preview

The Thunder have battled through adversity to start the season, surviving two double-overtime thrillers against the Houston Rockets and Indiana Pacers before comfortably handling the Atlanta Hawks 117-100.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander has carried the load for the Thunder, averaging 40.0 points, 6.0 rebounds and 5.0 assists per game while leading a rotation hit by several injuries, including All-Star Jalen Williams.

Chet Holmgren (24.7 ppg) and Ajay Mitchell (18.7 ppg) have stepped up as key contributors, helping reinforce the Thunder’s championship-level identity. Still, their defense, ranked fifth in defensive rating this season, hasn’t quite matched last year’s league-best form.

The Mavericks, meanwhile, have struggled to find consistency despite a star-studded lineup featuring Cooper Flagg and Anthony Davis.

Dallas ranks among the bottom 10 in offense, averaging just 112.7 ppg through three contests. Even so, Davis has been a steady force, averaging 24.7 ppg with 12.0 rebounds and four “stocks” (steals plus blocks) per game, while rookie Flagg is averaging 16.7 ppg and 6.3 rpg as he continues adjusting to NBA pace.

Without a true point guard in the starting five, Dallas has struggled with ball distribution; no player currently averages at least five assists per game.

As of the 1:30 a.m. injury report, the Thunder listed several key players as out: Alex Caruso, Isaiah Joe, Jalen Williams, Kenrich Williams, Nikola Topic and Thomas Sorber. Chet Holmgren is listed as questionable. The Mavericks have yet to release their report..

OKC Thunder vs Dallas Mavericks predicted starting lineups

Thunder

G - Shai Gilgeous-Alexander | G - Cason Wallace | F - Lu Dort | F - Chet Holmgren | C - Isaiah Hartenstein

Mavericks

G - Cooper Flagg | G - Klay Thompson | F - P.J. Washington | F - Anthony Davis| C - Dereck Lively II

Editor's note: These are the predicted lineups and could change based on the availability of players.

OKC Thunder vs Dallas Mavericks prediction

Expect a gritty contest with the Thunder missing key players and the Mavericks still searching for offensive rhythm. OKC should have enough firepower to pull away late and cover the spread, securing their fourth straight win to start the season.

Our prediction: Thunder win by 11.

