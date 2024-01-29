OKC Thunder vs Minnesota Timberwolves starting lineups and depth chart January 29 | 2023-24 season 

OKC Thunder vs Minnesota Timberwolves is one of the many matchups on Monday's jam-packed NBA slate. Heading into this game, both teams are tied for the top spot in the Western Conference standings.
Monday will mark the second time we see OKC Thunder vs Minnesota Timberwolves in as many weeks. These teams battled it out on January 20th as well, with the Thunder winning by a final score of 102-97.
Both of these teams are looking to bounce back following losses to lesser opponents. Over the weekend, the Timberwolves were knocked off by Victor Wembanyama and the San Antonio Spurs. As for OKC, they are coming off a loss to the Detroit Pistons last night.
Tip-off for Monday's matchup is scheduled for 8:00 pm Eastern Time and can be viewed on NBA League Pass.
OKC Thunder vs Minnesota Timberwolves: Injury reports
OKC Thunder injuries for January 27
Coming off playing a game last night, the OKC Thunder have yet to release a new injury report yet. However, they only had one name on their report for their game against the Pistons. Tre Mann is listed as day-to-day due to him not being with the team at the moment.
Minnesota Timberwolves injuries for January 27
Looking at the injury report for the Minnesota Timberwolves, they have two names listed. Jaylen Clark is out with an achilles injury, and veteran point guard Mike Conley is questionable due to left hamstring soreness.
OKC Thunder vs Minnesota Timberwolves: Starting lineup and depth chart
OKC Thunder starting lineup and depth chart
Minnesota Timberwolves starting lineup and depth chart
OKC Thunder vs Minnesota Timberwolves: Key matchups
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander vs Anthony Edwards
The biggest matchup in this game will be between Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Anthony Edwards. Aside from being two of the top guards in the NBA, there was some bad blood following the last meeting.
When these teams faced off two weeks ago, SGA led the charge for his team with 33 points. Edwards had a quieter performance, finishing with 19 points on 60% shooting. That said, the young guard was very open about how the refs handled SGA regarding foul calls.
As two high-powered offensive guards, both these players are capable of having a big night on the other.
Chet Holmgren vs Rudy Gobert
Another matchup worth monitoring in this game is the center battle. This game will feature a pair of DPOY candidates in Rudy Gobert and Chet Holmgren. Since these two will likely be matched up on one other a lot, it could result in a defensive showcase in the frontcourt.
