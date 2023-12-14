OKC Thunder vs Sacramento Kings: Prediction and betting tips | Dec. 14, 2023

The OKC Thunder face the Sacramento Kings on Thursday in the second of four matchups between the two up-and-coming Western Conference squads this season.

Sacramento defeated OKC 105-98 in their NBA In-Season Tournament group-stage matchup on Nov. 10, despite being without star point guard De’Aaron Fox. The Kings were led by a season-high 28 points from sharpshooter Kevin Huerter in the victory.

Additionally, Sacramento has won seven straight games against OKC dating back to 2021.

The Thunder (15-7) enter Thursday having won four of their last five games. They sit second in the Western Conference. Meanwhile, the Kings (13-9) are coming off a 119-99 blowout loss to the LA Clippers on Tuesday and rank sixth in the West.

OKC Thunder vs Sacramento Kings: Preview, betting tips and prediction

The Thunder and the Kings’ matchup tips off at 10 p.m. EST at the Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, California. It will be broadcast live on NBCSCA and Bally Sports OK. It can also be streamed on NBA League Pass and FuboTV.

Moneyline: Thunder (+105) vs Kings (-125)

Spread: Thunder (+2.0) vs Kings (-2.0)

Over/Under: Thunder (o243.0) vs Kings (u243.0)

OKC Thunder vs Sacramento Kings: Preview

Entering Thursday, OKC and Sacramento both project to be at or near full strength.

The Thunder’s injury report is empty. As for the Kings, big man Trey Lyles (illness) is listed as questionable, while center Alex Len (ankle) remains out.

With both teams’ key players seemingly available, the contest should be a fast-paced, high-scoring affair. It will feature a star point guard battle between Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Fox, which could be the game’s deciding factor.

Additionally, the winner of the head-to-head matchup between Kings star center Domantis Sabonis and Thunder rookie big man Chet Holmgren could be crucial. Sabonis got the edge in their last matchup, recording a triple-double with 17 points, 13 rebounds and 13 assists.

OKC enters Thursday’s contest ranked sixth in offensive rating (117.8) and fifth in defensive rating (110.2). On the other hand, Sacramento ranks just 14th in offensive rating (114.5) and 20th in defensive rating (115.0). However, the Kings dealt with numerous injuries early in the season.

OKC Thunder vs Sacramento Kings: Predicted lineups

The Kings’ projected starting five features Fox and Huerter in the backcourt. Meanwhile, two-way forwards Harrison Barnes and Keegan Murray are expected to start alongside Sabonis in the frontcourt.

As for the Thunder, they typically start Gilgeous-Alexander and combo guard Josh Giddey in the backcourt. Additionally, their starting frontcourt consists of defensive wing Luguentz Dort, sophomore wing Jalen Williams and Holmgren.

OKC Thunder vs Sacramento Kings: Betting tips

Ahead of Thursday’s matchup, Gilgeous-Alexander and Fox both have sizable over/under points props.

Gilgeous-Alexander’s is set at 32.5. The All-Star guard has scored at least 33 points in three of his last five games. He also scored 33 points in his last matchup against the Kings. So, he appears more likely than not to hit the over.

As for Fox, he has an over/under points prop of 30.5. The All-Star guard has scored 30 or fewer points in four of his last five games. Meanwhile, the Thunder have elite perimeter defenders that they can hound him with. So, it should be relatively safe to take the under.

OKC Thunder vs Sacramento Kings: Prediction

Sacramento is viewed as a slight favorite over OKC entering Thursday and is riding a seven-game winning streak in their head-to-head matchups.

However, the Thunder have been playing better basketball lately, including on the road, where they are 7-3 this season. Additionally, OKC has a more well-rounded team and should be motivated to end its losing streak against Sacramento.

So, the Thunder look poised to secure the road victory while covering the spread (+2.0).