OKC Thunder vs San Antonio Spurs: Prediction and Betting Tips | January 24, 2024

The OKC Thunder vs San Antonio Spurs matchup is one of eight games on the NBA schedule for Wednesday. It's the second meeting of the season between the two teams at both ends of the Western Conference standings. Let's look at the game's preview, prediction and betting tips for Jan. 24.

The Thunder are now atop the West following a 103-101 win over the Portland Trail Blazers on Tuesday. They are tied with the Minnesota Timberwolves with a 30-13 record, but the Thunder currently own the tie-breaker. They enter the second game of a back-to-back on a three-game winning streak.

Meanwhile, the Spurs suffered a scoring barrage from Joel Embiid, who dropped 70 points on them, on Monday in Philadelphia. San Antonio is back at home after going 1-4 in their five-game road trip. They are at the bottom of the West with an 8-35 record.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Also Read: When do the Golden State Warriors play again? Closer look after postponement of last 2 games

OKC Thunder vs San Antonio Spurs preview, prediction, odds and betting tips

The OKC Thunder vs San Antonio Spurs game is on Wednesday at the Frost Bank Center in San Antonio, Texas. It starts at 9:30 p.m. EST and will be nationally televised on ESPN. It's also available on local channels Bally Sports Oklahoma and CW35 in San Antonio.

Moneyline: Thunder (-280) vs Spurs (+235)

Spread: Thunder -7 (-108) vs Spurs +7 (-112)

Total (O/U): Thunder -110 (o241) vs Spurs -110 (u241)

OKC Thunder vs San Antonio Spurs preview

The OKC Thunder were triumphant over the San Antonio Spurs in their first matchup of the season on Nov. 14. It happened in Oklahoma City and was part of the group stages of the 2023 NBA In-Season Tournament. The Thunder dominated the Spurs to get the easy 123-87 win.

Wednesday's game will be the 186th regular-season meeting between two franchises dating back to their first-ever game on Nov. 9, 1976, when the Thunder were still known as the Seattle SuperSonics. The Thunder head into the matchup with seven wins out of the last 10 against San Antonio.

Also Read: NBA fans concerned about Adrian Griffin's grandson's death amid disturbing claims made by his mother Jasmine Riggs

OKC Thunder vs San Antonio Spurs starting lineups

The OKC Thunder have only one player, Olivier Sarr, on their injury report. Head coach Mark Daigneault is expected to use his regular starting lineup featuring Shai Gilgeous-Alexader, Josh Giddey, Luguentz Dort, Jalen Williams and Chet Holmgren.

Meanwhile, the San Antonio Spurs have three players on the injury report, including Tre Jones, who is listed as questionable. If Tre Jones won't get cleared before tip-off, head coach Gregg Popovich will likely use a starting five of Devin Vassell, Doug McDermott, Julian Champagnie, Jeremy Sochan and Victor Wembanyama.

OKC Thunder vs San Antonio Spurs betting tips

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander has an over/under of 32.5 points against the San Antonio Spurs. SGA is averaging 31.1 points per game this season and is favored to score at least 33 points. Bettors should not take the risk and bet on SGA to go over 32.5 points.

Victor Wembanyama is averaging 20.3 points per game, which is lower than his over/under of 22.5 points for Wednesday's game. Wembanyama is favored to go under 22.5 points, but bettors should take the riskier approach and put money on him to go over.

Chet Holmgren is favored to score under 15.5 points against the Spurs. Holmgren is averaging 17.1 points per game this season, but has gone over 15.5 points four times in his last 10 games. It might be worth risking a bet for Holmgren to score at least 16 points since he could be aggressive against Wemby, who is his rival for the Rookie of the Year.

Also Read: Why did false reports on Doc Rivers' hiring by Milwaukee Bucks come out? All details explored

OKC Thunder vs San Antonio Spurs prediction

The OKC Thunder are the favorites to win Wednesday's game against the San Antonio Spurs. It's the expected odds considering how good the Thunder have been this season compared to the struggling Spurs.

Oddsmakers are predicting the Thunder to get the win and cover the spread. The total is also predicted to go under 241 points.

Also Read: "Darvin Ham is a ChatGPT coach" - Lakers fans continue fuming on HC's questionable decisions after failed comeback vs Clippers

Check out all NBA Trade Deadline 2024 deals here as big moves are made!