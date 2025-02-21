OKC Thunder vs Utah Jazz Prediction and Betting Tips | Feb. 21, 2025

The OKC Thunder face the Utah Jazz on Friday, the third meeting between the two teams this season. Oklahoma will win the season series with another victory. The Thunder, with a healthy core led by Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, are heavy favorites to hand the Jazz another loss.
Meanwhile, the Jazz will hope to overcome the absence of Collin Sexton when they host the team with the best record in the Western Conference. Sexton, who played well in the last Thunder-Jazz game, is out with a left ankle sprain. Lauri Markkanen, John Collins, Walker Kessler and Jordan Clarkson have been cleared to play. They will lead Utah’s attempt to register an upset victory.
OKC Thunder vs Utah Jazz Preview, Prediction, Starting Lineups and Betting Tips
The Delta Center in Salt Lake City will host the Thunder-Jazz game. Fans can also catch the action by subscribing to the NBA League Pass.
Moneyline: Thunder (-1100) vs Jazz (+700)
Odds: Thunder (-15.5) vs. Jazz (+15.5)
Total (O/U): Thunder (o235.5 -110) vs. Jazz (u235.5 -110)
Editor’s Note: The odds could change closer to the game. The odds listed are as per available information at the time of writing.
OKC Thunder vs Utah Jazz preview
The Thunder dominated the Jazz during their head-to-head games this season. In their last meeting, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander erupted for 54 points. Oklahoma should take care of business on the road if it doesn't fall into complacency.
Utah’s top priority is to step up defensively. It has the third-worst defensive rating in the NBA and could suffer another blowout loss against the Thunder.
Coach Will Hardy must also coax more out of Lauri Markkanen, Jordan Clarkson, John Collins and Isaiah Collier on offense. If the offense stutters against the best defense in the NBA, a lopsided loss could be inevitable.
OKC Thunder vs Utah Jazz predicted starting lineups
Thunder
PG: Shai Gilgeous-Alexander | SG: Lu Dort | SF: Jalen Williams | PF: Chet Holmgren | C: Isaiah Hartenstein
Jazz
PG: Isaiah Collier | SG: Jordan Clarkson | PF: Lauri Markkanen | PF: John Collins | C: Walker Kessler
OKC Thunder vs Utah Jazz betting tips
No Player Props are available as of this writing.
OKC Thunder vs Utah Jazz prediction
The Thunder have the best net rating in the NBA by a considerable margin. Meanwhile, the Jazz are third-worst, signifying their poor play on both ends of the floor.
Coming off the long break, the Thunder should be raring to play again. They could blow out the Jazz and breeze past the -15.5 spread.
